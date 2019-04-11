Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schweiter Technologies AG    SWTQ   CH0010754924

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SWTQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schweiter Technologies : Annual General Meeting 2019 – Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 12:13pm EDT
Steinhausen, April 11, 2019 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Schweiter Technologies AG in Horgen, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

In particular, the shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 40 per bearer share. The dividend will be paid out from April 18, 2019.

Beat Siegrist, Lukas Braunschweiler, Vanessa Frey and Jacques Sanche were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and additionally, Beat Siegrist was confirmed as Chairman. Furthermore, Jacques Sanche, Vanessa Frey and Beat Siegrist were re-elected to the Compensation Committee. In the constitutive meeting following the Annual General Meeting, Jacques Sanche was elected Chairman of the Compensation Committee.

The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Board of Directors for their term of office up to the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Management for the 2020 financial year.

Operational business developed solidly since the start of the year and is in line with the forecast communicated in the media release dated March 11, 2019.

For further information please contact:
Martin Klöti, CFO
Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com

Disclaimer

Schweiter Technologies AG published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 16:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
12:13pSCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Annual General Meeting 2019 – Shareholders approv..
PU
12:01pSCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Annual General Meeting 2019 - Shareholders approve all ..
GL
03/11SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Figures for 2018
GL
03/06SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG : annual earnings release
02/01SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Publication Annual Results 2018 on March 11, 2019
GL
2018SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Acquisition of Perspex completed
AQ
2018SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Alliance with Columbia Forest Products
PU
2018SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Alliance with Columbia Forest Products
AQ
2018SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Expansion of 3A Composites Display Business
AQ
2018SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES : Expansion of 3A Composites Display Business
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 221 M
EBIT 2019 103 M
Net income 2019 78,9 M
Finance 2019 117 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 17,65
P/E ratio 2020 15,95
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 1 393 M
Chart SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Schweiter Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 103  CHF
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz O. Baumgartner Group Chief Executive Officer
Beat Siegrist Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Klöti Chief Financial Officer
Lukas Braunschweiler Non-Executive Director
Jacques Sanche Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG11.97%1 390
FANUC CORP32.44%39 101
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES28.67%35 529
ATLAS COPCO28.31%35 063
FORTIVE CORPORATION27.15%28 788
INGERSOLL-RAND21.66%26 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About