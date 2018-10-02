Log in
Schweitzer Mauduit International : SWM to Increase Prices on all Advanced Materials & Structures Products

10/02/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

Alpharetta, Ga.  - October 2, 2018:   Citing continued escalation in all material input costs including resins, corrugated and cores, energy, transportation and logistics, and labor, SWM's Advanced Materials & Structures segment today announced price increases for all resin-based products.

 

New prices will increase 5% and will be effective with shipments starting November 1, 2018 or as contracts allow. SWM Advanced Materials & Structures remains committed to manufacturing the best and highest performing products in the industry while offering the best value and customer service.

 

About SWM

SWM is a leading global provider of highly engineered papers, films, nets, and non-wovens for a variety of applications and industries.  As experts in manufacturing materials made from fibers, resins, and polymers, we provide our customers critical components that enhance the performance of their end products.  The Advanced Materials & Structures segment focuses on resin-based rolled goods for the filtration, transportation, infrastructure & construction, medical, and industrial end-markets.  This segment was established in 2013 as part of a strategic transformation intended to diversify SWM's historical concentration in the tobacco industry and reposition the Company for long-term growth.  The Company currently generates approximately half of its total sales outside the tobacco industry.  The Engineered Papers segment remains primarily focused on supplying major cigarette manufacturers with a variety of specialty papers.  SWM and its subsidiaries conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 3,400 people worldwide.  For further information, please visit SWM's Web site at www.swmintl.com.

 

CONTACT:

Mary Gibson
Director, Enterprise Communications
+1-770-569-4328

Disclaimer

Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 19:07:02 UTC
