SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG

(SCE)
30.07.2019 | 17:23 | Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary results of the first half year 2019 and adjustment of forecast for fiscal year 2019

07/30/2019 | 11:40am EDT

Adhoc Release

July 30, 2019

Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary results of the first half year 2019 and adjustment of forecast for fiscal year 2019

  • Turnover went down by 5.7 percent in the first half year
  • EBITDA margin with 1.7 percent below expectation
  • Turnover and profit forecast for 2019 adjusted downwards

Schramberg, July 30, 2019 -According to preliminary figures the SCHWEIZER Group achieved a turnover of 60.2 million euro (2018: 63.9 million euro) in the first half year 2019. This is equivalent to a decline of 5.7 percent. In the second half year the turnover decline slowed down to 2.9 percent, while a difference of -8.5 percent against previous year's period was reported in the first quarter.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) amounted to 1.0 million euro (2018: 6.6 million euro), which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of

1.7 percent (2018: 10.3 percent). The EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounted to -2.3 million euro (2018: 2.8 million euro).

SCHWEIZER continues to invest strongly in the promising future topics of chip embedding and the setting up of the high technology plant in China. We pursue these topics unabatedly despite the current economic slowdown. Furthermore, the Executive Board has started a comprehensive programme for cost reduction already in the first half year. This has already triggered successes whose positive effects on the result situation, however, will partly not become visible until the second half year.

On the basis of a stable development in the second half year, we expect an annual turnover of 120 to 125 million euro which is equivalent to a growth of between -4 and 0 percent (previously forecast: -5 to +5 percent) as well as an EBITDA margin of between 0 and 4 percent (previous forecast: between 4 and 6 percent). This corresponds to an absolute EBITDA of 0 to 4 million euro (previously forecast: 5 to 7 million euro). Our project in China is expected to contribute a negative EBITDA of 3.0 million euro in fiscal year 2019.

Final results for the first half year 2019 will be published on August 9, 2019.

Explanations to Financial Figures are available at: https://www.schweizer.ag/en/investor- relations/company-key-figures/explanations-financial-figures.html

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 112 M
EBIT 2019 -6,10 M
Net income 2019 -8,60 M
Debt 2019 77,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,79x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,30x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 49,7 M
Chart SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Schweizer Electronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00  €
Last Close Price 13,20  €
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Merte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kowalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Bunz Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer Chief Technology Officer
Siegbert Maier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG2.31%55
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%16 197
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS29.51%14 990
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION129.09%10 120
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.1.41%6 934
SHENNAN CIRCUITS CO LTD--.--%5 820
