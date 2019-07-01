DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Schweizer Electronic AG: High approval of all agenda items



01.07.2019 / 13:44

Annual Shareholders' Meeting at Schweizer Electronic AG:

- High approval of all agenda items

- Dividend omission in the light of growth investments

- Christoph Schweizer becomes Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Schramberg, July 1, 2019 - At the 30th Annual General Meeting of Schweizer Electronic AG on June 28, 2019, Mr Dr Rolf Merte (CEO) and Mr Marc Bunz (CFO) reported on a successful fiscal year 2018, the strategy of the Executive Board and gave the attendees an outlook for 2019.

A total of 130 shareholders were present at the Annual General Meeting; the presence of voting rights amounted to 71.65 % of the share capital. The members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board were approved by a large majority. In addition to the profit appropriation proposal, which provides for a dividend omission, the plenum meeting in Rottweil approved by a large majority the resolution proposals for the election of the new members of the Supervisory Board.

Mr Christoph Schweizer, a longstanding member of the Supervisory Board, was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board and Mr Dr Stefan Krauss, lawyer, was elected as his personal substitute member. Mr Michael Kowalski, consultant, Mr Chris Wu, President of WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., his personal substitute member Mr C.K. Chen, and Mr Dr Stephan Zizala, Vice President and General Manager of the Business Line Automotive Power, Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg, were re-elected.

After the employee representatives were also elected by the Schweizer Electronic AG workforce in May 2019, the new Supervisory Board is composed as follows: Christoph Schweizer, Dr Stephan Zizala, Chris Wu, Michael Kowalski and as employee representatives Petra Gaiselmann and Jürgen Kammerer.

The subsequent constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board elected Mr Christoph Schweizer as Chairman and Mr Dr Stephan Zizala as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The voting results on the individual items on the agenda are available at https://www.schweizer.ag/de/investorrelations/hauptversammlung.html.





