Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schweizer Electronic AG    SCE   DE0005156236

SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG

(SCE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schweizer Electronic AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 03:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.04.2019 / 09:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marc
Last name(s): Bunz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schweizer Electronic AG

b) LEI
529900X0OMB39EW0OC11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005156236

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 818 shares as part his remuneration as member of the Management Board (issuer's own shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-04-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet: www.schweizer.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

50367  18.04.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
03:50aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
04/17SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC : 17.04.2019 | SCHWEIZER confirms turnover growth of 3.7 pe..
PU
04/17SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : SCHWEIZER confirms turnover growth of 3.7 percent for ..
EQ
04/09SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
03/2222.03.2019 | 09 : 43 | Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary unaudited group figu..
PU
03/22SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : Preliminary unaudited group figures for Fiscal Year 20..
EQ
2018SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC : 09.11.2018 | Schweizer Electronic AG confirms profit fore..
PU
2018SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : Schweizer Electronic AG confirms profit forecast and a..
EQ
2018SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG : quaterly earnings release
201806.11.2018 | 12 : 14 | Schweizer Electronic AG: Adjustment of turnover guidance ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 126 M
EBIT 2019 1,80 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 90,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 57,5 M
Chart SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Schweizer Electronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,0 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Merte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kowalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Bunz Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer Chief Technology Officer
Siegbert Maier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG8.46%65
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS36.05%16 186
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%15 497
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%10 005
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION81.94%8 143
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.17.68%8 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About