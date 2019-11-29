Schweizerische Nationalbank : Swiss Financial Accounts, 2018 edition

Zurich, 29 November 2019

Press release

FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS IN A NUTSHELL

The financial accounts form part of Switzerland's system of national accounts. They show the financial assets and liabilities of the economy's institutional sectors - non-financial and financial corporations, general government, and households. The financial accounts data are presented as balance sheets for each sector and are broken down by financial instrument. In addition to stocks, information is provided on transactions, capital gains and losses, and statistical changes and reclassifications.

In order to present a comprehensive picture of household wealth, the balance sheet of households combines data on household financial assets and liabilities derived from the financial accounts with an estimate of household real estate assets. The assets side comprises financial assets and real estate at market value; the liabilities side presents loans and other accounts payable. The balance of assets and liabilities is designated the net worth of households.

Quarterly data and new publication series starting in 2020

From next year, quarterly data on the Swiss financial accounts will be released to supplement the annual data. Quarterly data are scheduled to be published for the first time in October 2020.

This is the last annual edition of the Swiss Financial Accounts. In its place, focus articles will be published exploring selected topics relating to the Swiss financial accounts.

Report

www.snb.ch,Statistics, Reports and press releases

The first section of the Swiss Financial Accounts 2018comments on the breakdown of, and selected developments in, the financial assets and liabilities of all of the institutional sectors. The second section covers the balance sheet of households.

Data portal

data.snb.ch,Table selection, Other areas of the economy

Data on the financial accounts can be accessed here in the form of charts and configurable tables. Annual data are currently available for the period 1999 to 2018. This year's publication of the Swiss Financial Accountsincludes for the first time a breakdown of changes in stocks, for all sectors, into transactions, capital gains and losses, as well as statistical changes and reclassifications. Detailed notes on the methods used for the financial accounts and information on changes and revisions can also be found on the data portal.