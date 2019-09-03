Schweizerische Nationalbank : Swiss National Bank presents new 100-franc note

Press release

Berne, 3 September 2019

Swiss National Bank presents new 100-franc note

Sixth and final denomination concludes issuance of new banknote series

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will begin releasing the new 100-franc note on 12 September 2019, bringing the issuance of the ninth banknote series to a close. The first denomination in the new series, the 50-franc note, entered circulation on 13 April 2016. This was followed by the 20, 10, 200 and 1000-franc notes, which were released at six or twelve-month intervals.

The inspiration behind the new banknote series is 'The many facets of Switzerland'. Each denomination depicts a typically Swiss characteristic, which is then illustrated graphically using a range of elements. The 100-franc note focuses on Switzerland's humanitarian tradition, represented by the key motif of water. As in all the other denominations, the hand and the globe are core design elements on the 100-franc note.

The ninth series consists of the same six denominations as the eighth series; the colour scheme, too, has been retained. Accordingly, the main colour of the new 100-franc note is blue. However, the sizes have changed - the new notes are smaller and thus easier to handle. The innovative combination of complex security features and sophisticated design provides state-of-the-art counterfeit protection.

The ninth series, designed by Manuela Pfrunder and printed by Orell Füssli Security Printing Ltd, guarantees that the traditionally high security standards of Swiss banknotes are maintained and offers robust protection against counterfeiting. The new notes use a substrate

Durasafe - which was specially developed for the ninth series by high-security paper manufacturer Landqart.

This substrate made it possible to integrate a range of innovative security features into the design. The new series equips Switzerland with modern banknotes that are even more secure than the previous generation.

