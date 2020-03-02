Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schweizerische Nationalbank    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swiss National Bank to double payout after posting $50 billion profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 02:06am EDT
Swiss National Bank's end-of-the-year conference in Bern

The Swiss National Bank posted an annual profit of 48.9 billion Swiss francs ($50.71 billion), the central bank said on Monday, and said it would double its payout to Switzerland's regional and central governments.

The SNB made a profit of 40.3 billion francs from its foreign currency positions in 2019, boosted by big gains from foreign currency investments bought to weaken the safe-haven franc.

It also made a 6.9 billion franc gain from its gold holdings and 2.1 billion from its Swiss franc positions, it said.

The profit was the second-largest in the bank's 113-year history and meant the SNB can increase its payout to 4 billion francs to the Swiss federal government and to cantons.

The increase, from the usual 2 billion franc payout, came after the SNB and the Swiss finance ministry signed an agreement to increase the maximum profit distribution in case of big profits. One third of the money will go to the Swiss government and two thirds to the country's cantons, and could head off some of the criticism of the SNB for its negative interest rates policy.

The central bank charges the world's lowest interest rate of -0.75% on commercial bank deposits it holds over a certain threshold, a measure designed to weaken investor appetite for the franc.

During 2019 the SNB made a profit of 1.94 billion francs from negative rates, which have become increasingly unpopular among banks, insurers and pension funds that see it as a charge on their businesses.

Despite the increased 4 billion franc payout, the SNB proposed keeping its dividend for shareholders at 15 Swiss francs, the legal maximum.

"Last year was the perfect environment for the SNB to make money. Bond yields went down, which meant the value of its bonds increased, and its stock holdings increased in value due to the rise in global markets," said UBS economist Alessandro Bee. "There was also some uncertainty, which increased the value of the SNB's gold holdings."

By John Revill
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEERE & COMPANY 3.46% 166.72 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
LETS HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. -2.43% 11.63 End-of-day quote.92.55%
RISE, INC. 0.00% 24 End-of-day quote.-20.00%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK 2.13% 4790 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
UBS GROUP AG 3.04% 11.34 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
WORLD CO., LTD. 0.49% 1638 End-of-day quote.-39.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBAN
05/29SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : New focus article published on the SNB data portal
PU
05/11SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : SNB COVID-19 refinancing facility expanded to incl..
PU
05/11SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Swiss National Bank broadens guarantees to cover m..
RE
04/28SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : SNB appoints new delegate for regional economic re..
PU
04/23SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Interim results of the Swiss National Bank as at 3..
PU
04/07Switzerland Loses Grip on World's Lowest Borrowing Costs -- Update
DJ
03/25SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Swiss National Bank sets up SNB COVID-19 refinanci..
PU
03/23SWISS BALANCE OF PAYMENTS AND INTERN : Q4 2019 and review of the year 2019
PU
03/20SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Coordinated Central Bank Action to Further Enhance..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 49 247 M 51 158 M 51 158 M
Net income 2019 48 852 M 50 747 M 50 747 M
Net cash 2019 20 255 M 21 041 M 21 041 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,01x
Yield 2019 0,28%
Capitalization 479 M 498 M 498 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,40x
Nbr of Employees 813
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Monika Bütler Member-Bank Council
Olivier Steimer Vice President-Bank Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK-11.13%498
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.21%338 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.83%256 886
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.96%243 871
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%206 935
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.81%136 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group