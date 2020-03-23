Swiss balance of payments and international investment position: Q4 2019 and review of the year 2019

Zurich, 23 March 2020

Press release

The liabilities side of the financial account registered an overall net reduction of CHF 4 billion (2018: net reduction of CHF 134 billion). Transactions under direct investment and other investment were the main drivers here. Direct investment recorded a net reduction in liabilities of CHF 18 billion. This was primarily due to non-resident parent companies withdrawing equity capital from their resident subsidiaries. Offsetting this, non-resident parent companies reinvested earnings generated by their resident subsidiaries back into Switzerland. Other investment saw a net incurrence of liabilities of CHF 17 billion. Although the SNB reduced its liabilities towards non-residents, resident commercial banks increased their net liabilities towards non-residents. Portfolio investment registered a net reduction in liabilities of CHF 3 billion due to non-resident investors selling shares and long-term debt securities issued by residents.

The financial account balance stood at CHF 36 billion (2018: positive balance of CHF 71 billion).

The international investment position recorded an increase in stocks of both assets and liabilities in 2019. On both sides, this increase was largely a result of valuation gains due to higher stock market prices in Switzerland and abroad, although high 'other changes in volume' also contributed. The weaker euro and US dollar exchange rates against the Swiss franc had a dampening effect on the increase.

The other changes in volume were mainly attributable to the fact that certain capital stocks were statistically recorded for the first time. The effect of this was visible in direct investment, other investment, and portfolio investment.

Overall, assets were up CHF 260 billion to CHF 5,265 billion year-on-year and liabilities were CHF 324 billion higher, at CHF 4,453 billion. Since liabilities increased more strongly than assets, the net international investment position decreased by CHF 64 billion to CHF 812 billion.

Q4 2019

Overview

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the current account surplus was CHF 26 billion, CHF 11 billion more than in Q4 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the higher receipts surplus in investment income and goods trade.

The transactions reported in the financial account showed a net acquisition of financial assets (CHF 40 billion) and a net incurrence of liabilities (CHF 19 billion) in Q4 2019. Direct investment was the main driver on both sides. Overall, the financial account reported a positive balance of CHF 21 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, stocks in the international investment position increased compared to the previous quarter, on both the assets and the liabilities side. In both cases, the