Press release

Communications

P.O. Box, CH-8022 Zurich Telephone +41 58 631 00 00 communications@snb.ch

Zurich, 17 February 2020

The SNB's Karl Brunner Distinguished Lecture Series: Carmen Reinhart to hold fifth lecture

The Swiss National Bank is honouring Carmen Reinhart with this year's Karl Brunner Distinguished Lecture Series. Carmen Reinhart is an influential economist who has made outstanding contributions to macroeconomics. She has been Professor of the International Financial System at Harvard Kennedy School since 2012, and also currently serves on the Economic Advisory Panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Professor Reinhart was also a Senior Policy Advisor and Deputy Director at the International Monetary Fund. Her work has helped improve the understanding of financial crises, exchange rate and commodity price volatility, investment and saving, imperfect capital mobility, and sovereign debt. Professor Reinhart is the author (together with Kenneth S. Rogoff) of This Time is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly, which has been translated to over 20 languages and won the Paul A. Samuelson Award.

The Karl Brunner Lecture will be held at 5.30 pm on 24 September 2020 in the Audi Max room at ETH Zurich. It will be conducted in English and will be open to the general public. The Karl Brunner Distinguished Lecture Series was established by the SNB in 2016 to mark the 100th birthday of the internationally renowned Swiss economist Karl Brunner (1916- 1989), and honours academics whose research has particular relevance to central banking practice.

Page 1/1