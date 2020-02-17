Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schweizerische Nationalbank    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The SNB's Karl Brunner Distinguished Lecture Series: Carmen Reinhart to hold fifth lecture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 08:59am EDT

Press release

Communications

P.O. Box, CH-8022 Zurich Telephone +41 58 631 00 00 communications@snb.ch

Zurich, 17 February 2020

The SNB's Karl Brunner Distinguished Lecture Series: Carmen Reinhart to hold fifth lecture

The Swiss National Bank is honouring Carmen Reinhart with this year's Karl Brunner Distinguished Lecture Series. Carmen Reinhart is an influential economist who has made outstanding contributions to macroeconomics. She has been Professor of the International Financial System at Harvard Kennedy School since 2012, and also currently serves on the Economic Advisory Panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Professor Reinhart was also a Senior Policy Advisor and Deputy Director at the International Monetary Fund. Her work has helped improve the understanding of financial crises, exchange rate and commodity price volatility, investment and saving, imperfect capital mobility, and sovereign debt. Professor Reinhart is the author (together with Kenneth S. Rogoff) of This Time is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly, which has been translated to over 20 languages and won the Paul A. Samuelson Award.

The Karl Brunner Lecture will be held at 5.30 pm on 24 September 2020 in the Audi Max room at ETH Zurich. It will be conducted in English and will be open to the general public. The Karl Brunner Distinguished Lecture Series was established by the SNB in 2016 to mark the 100th birthday of the internationally renowned Swiss economist Karl Brunner (1916- 1989), and honours academics whose research has particular relevance to central banking practice.

Page 1/1

Disclaimer

SNB - Schweizerische Nationalbank published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 13:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBAN
05/11SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : SNB COVID-19 refinancing facility expanded to incl..
PU
05/11SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Swiss National Bank broadens guarantees to cover m..
RE
04/28SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : SNB appoints new delegate for regional economic re..
PU
04/23SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Interim results of the Swiss National Bank as at 3..
PU
04/07Switzerland Loses Grip on World's Lowest Borrowing Costs -- Update
DJ
03/25SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Swiss National Bank sets up SNB COVID-19 refinanci..
PU
03/23SWISS BALANCE OF PAYMENTS AND INTERN : Q4 2019 and review of the year 2019
PU
03/20SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Coordinated Central Bank Action to Further Enhance..
PU
03/02Swiss National Bank to double payout after posting $50 billion profit
RE
More news
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Monika Bütler Member-Bank Council
Olivier Steimer Vice President-Bank Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK-10.76%495
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.67%246 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.98%196 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.55%195 107
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%131 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group