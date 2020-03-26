Log in
SCIBASE HOLDING AB (PUBL)
SciBase publ : Changes in SciBase's financial calendar for 2020

03/26/2020 | 07:08pm EDT

SciBase Holding AB ('SciBase' or the 'Company') has updated the Company's financial calendar for 2020.

Due to the preparation of the rights issue announced earlier today, the Company has resolved on changes in the Company's financial calendar. The Company's annual report in respect of the financial year 2019 will be made public on April 3, 2020, the interim report in respect of the first quarter of 2020 will be made public on May 5, 2020 and the annual general meeting will be held on June 17, 2020.

The updated financial calendar is set out as follows:

April 3 Annual report 2019

May 5 Interim report Q1 2020

June 17 Annual general meeting 2020

August 20 Interim report Q2 2020

November 12 Interim report Q3 2020

For more information, please contact:
Simon Grant, CEO SciBase
Tel: +46 72 887 43 99
Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Avanza

Tel: +46 8 409 421 20

Email: corp@avanza.se

About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ('SCIB'). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

Disclaimer

SciBase Holding AB published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 23:07:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James Grant President & Chief Executive Officer
Tord Bertil Lendau Chairman
Michael Colérus Chief Financial Officer
Per Gunnar Ernst Aniansson Independent Director
Thomas Taapken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCIBASE HOLDING AB (PUBL)0
SARTORIUS14.86%15 176
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-32.94%770
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-20.38%630
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)-31.46%540
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC-41.27%256
