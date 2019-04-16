SciBase publ : New scientific article published utilising EIS for skin barrier evaluation

Today, the first scientific article resulting from SciBase's collaboration with the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) in Davos was published. The animal study is entitled 'Direct assessment of skin epithelial barrier by electrical impedance spectroscopy' and was published online in the journal Allergy, European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. The publication of this study and an ongoing human trial mark SciBase's entry into the skin barrier assessment space. The article abstract may be viewed at https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/all.13824

For more information, please contact CEO Simon Grant at simon.grant@scibase.com or +46 72 887 43 99