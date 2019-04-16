Log in
SCIBASE HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(SCIB)
SciBase publ : New scientific article published utilising EIS for skin barrier evaluation

0
04/16/2019

Today, the first scientific article resulting from SciBase's collaboration with the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) in Davos was published. The animal study is entitled 'Direct assessment of skin epithelial barrier by electrical impedance spectroscopy' and was published online in the journal Allergy, European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. The publication of this study and an ongoing human trial mark SciBase's entry into the skin barrier assessment space. The article abstract may be viewed at https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/all.13824

For more information, please contact CEO Simon Grant at simon.grant@scibase.com or +46 72 887 43 99

Disclaimer

SciBase Holding AB published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 14:17:07 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 11,0 M
EBIT 2019 -39,5 M
Net income 2019 -39,5 M
Finance 2019 23,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Capitalization 66,1 M
Chart SCIBASE HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SciBase Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,0  SEK
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James Grant President & Chief Executive Officer
Tord Bertil Lendau Chairman
Michael Colérus Chief Financial Officer
Renée Julie Elisabet Aguiar-Lucander Independent Director
Per Gunnar Ernst Aniansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCIBASE HOLDING AB (PUBL)7
SARTORIUS51.04%12 922
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.12.49%2 436
VAREX IMAGING CORP37.50%1 241
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC20.34%409
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC18.78%127
