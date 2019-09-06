SciBase publ : publishes the Annual report for 2018

SciBase hereby announces that the Annual report for 2018 is available at the Company's website www.scibase.com.

A pdf-version of the annual report is enclosed to this press-release.

A printed version of the Annual report will only be distributed to shareholders who actively request a printed copy.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Colérus, CFO

Tel: +46 70 341 34 72 E-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:

Avanza

Tel: +46 409 421 20

Email: corp@avanza.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on April 25, 2019.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and a FDA clearance in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on Nasdaq First North ('SCIB'). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.