Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  SciBase Holding AB (publ)       

SCIBASE HOLDING AB (PUBL)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The following people have been appointed as members of SciBase Holding's nominating committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 11:15am EST

Tord Lendau (Chairman of the Board).

Frederick Johansson (representing SEB Venture Capital,

Filip Petersson (SEB pensionsstiftelse),

Christer Jönsson (Fouriertransform),

Tord Lendau (Chairman of the Board).

The appointments have been made in accordance with the instructions regarding principles for the appointment of the company nominating committee which were determined at the Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding on May 16, 2019.

The Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ) will be held on May 14, 2020 in Stockholm.

Shareholders who wish to have an item considered at the Annual General Meeting can submit a request to the Board to this effect. Such a request for an item to be considered is to be sent to SciBase Holding AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 3337, 103 67 Stockholm, and must have been received by the Board no later than seven weeks before the Annual General Meeting, or otherwise in such good time that the matter, where necessary, can be included in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.

Stockholm, November 8, 2019

SciBase Holding AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:
Tord Lendau, Chairmain of the board, phone +46 (0)70 810 01 67

Michael Colérus, CFO, phone +46 70 341 34 72

Certified Advisor (CA):

Avanza

Tel: +46 8 409 421 20

Email: corp@avanza.se

About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ('SCIB'). Further information is available at www.scibase.com..

Disclaimer

SciBase Holding AB published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 16:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCIBASE HOLDING AB (PUBL)
11:15aThe following people have been appointed as members of SciBase Holding's nomi..
PU
09:45aThe following people have been appointed as members of SciBase Holding's nomi..
PU
09:31aThe following people have been appointed as members of SciBase Holding's nomi..
AQ
11/01SCIBASE PUBL : receives breakthrough order from large US dermatology group
AQ
09/06SCIBASE PUBL : publishes the Annual report for 2018
PU
09/03SCIBASE PUBL : announces first sale within the new Skin Barrier application
AQ
08/22SCIBASE PUBL : Interim report
AQ
05/16SCIBASE PUBL : Bulletin from annual general meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ)..
AQ
05/10SCIBASE PUBL : Interim report
AQ
04/25SCIBASE PUBL : publishes the Annual report for 2018
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James Grant President & Chief Executive Officer
Tord Bertil Lendau Chairman
Michael Colérus Chief Financial Officer
Per Gunnar Ernst Aniansson Independent Director
Thomas Taapken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCIBASE HOLDING AB (PUBL)0
SARTORIUS71.35%13 144
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION33.11%1 209
REVENIO GROUP OYJ99.04%731
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)48.30%692
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC30.83%449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group