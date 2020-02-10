Science Applications International : BEYA Recognizes 19 SAIC Employees

During the annual BEYA Conference from Feb. 13-15, SAIC employees will be honored for their accomplishments in science, technology, engineering and math.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today that 19 employees will be recognized for their accomplishments in science, technology, engineering and math at the annual Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) STEM Conference in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 13-15.

“We are incredibly proud of our employees and their dedication to making a difference for our customers and the nation,” said SAIC Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle O’Hara. “These noteworthy STEM professionals are the fifth consecutive group from SAIC to be recognized by BEYA. Celebrating our accomplishments and recognizing our common interests and unique perspectives help us promote an inclusive culture and foster top talent.

For more than 30 years, awards presented at the BEYA STEM Conference have honored excellence in STEM and underscored the serious under-representation of minorities in STEM and at senior levels in all disciplines. Each year, the BEYA STEM Conference brings professionals and students together for three days to share their experiences and career information. The goal of the BEYA Conference is to create connections between students, educators and STEM professionals while facilitating partnerships with individuals and their local STEM resources.

SAIC employees were recognized in two categories: Modern-Day Technology Leader and Science Spectrum Trailblazer. Learn more about SAIC’s awardees: https://www.saic.com/beya

Modern-Day Technology Leader Awardees

Renee Anderson, cyber security analyst

Cornelius Henderson, senior solutions architect

Tiffany Jackson, cyber security analyst

David Jones, software engineer

Kiwah Kendrick, senior program manager

Terrell Lockett, senior systems integrator

Rheonda Ogletree, cyber security analyst

Charles Owens, program manager

Talivu Porter, senior systems administrator

Karim Rasul, senior program director

Science Spectrum Trailblazer

Tyesia Alexander, Ph.D., systems engineer

Monyet Bynoe, IT systems engineer

Kimberly Campbell, technical services team manager

John Coleman, Ph.D., chief solutions architect

Dorothy Crenshaw, senior systems engineer

Gregory Escoe, senior audiovisual engineer

John Hodges, senior principal configuration manager

Terrance Parks, telecom engineer

Larry Smith, senior cyber security analyst

