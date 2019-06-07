Science Applications International : SAIC Achieves Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform, Application Development, and Datacenter Competencies

The company demonstrates IT modernization leadership through technology success and customer commitment.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced it has attained Microsoft Gold competencies for Cloud Platform, Application Development, and Datacenters, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world, and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

“We are excited and proud to achieve these three new Gold competencies with Microsoft, further validating our capabilities to support our customers on their IT modernization journey,” said Coby Holloway, SAIC vice president for IT Modernization. “Our Gold partner status demonstrates our ability to deploy the best available technology solutions, and highlights our investment in developing the technical expertise necessary to thrive in a digital world.”

These achievements recognize our expertise in leveraging the latest Microsoft technologies for successful customer outcomes as well as the expansion of our capabilities as a Microsoft Gold Partner.

SAIC delivers cloud and IT modernization solutions to federal civilian agency, national security, defense, state/local, and commercial customers. The three new Gold competencies validate our experience in the delivery of modern IT infrastructures and cloud services; application migration and modernization; and datacenter transformation.

To earn a Microsoft Gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most Gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

Through our support and deployment of Microsoft technologies, we have successfully enabled customer adoption of Microsoft Azure and Office 365 and have demonstrated expertise in cloud migration, DevSecOps, advanced collaboration solutions, and advanced data analytics. SAIC is a Microsoft Gold Partner, the highest level in the Microsoft Partner Network, and a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) direct reseller to both government and commercial customers.

“By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. “These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions.”

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005335/en/