Science Applications International : SAIC Achieves Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform, Application Development, and Datacenter Competencies

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced it
has attained Microsoft Gold competencies for Cloud Platform, Application
Development, and Datacenters, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability
and commitment to meet customers’ evolving needs in today’s
mobile-first, cloud-first world, and distinguishing itself within
Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.
“We are excited and proud to achieve these three new Gold competencies
with Microsoft, further validating our capabilities to support our
customers on their IT modernization journey,” said Coby Holloway, SAIC
vice president for IT Modernization. “Our Gold partner status
demonstrates our ability to deploy the best available technology
solutions, and highlights our investment in developing the technical
expertise necessary to thrive in a digital world.”
These achievements recognize our expertise in leveraging the latest
Microsoft technologies for successful customer outcomes as well as the
expansion of our capabilities as a Microsoft Gold Partner.
SAIC delivers cloud and IT modernization solutions to federal civilian
agency, national security, defense, state/local, and commercial
customers. The three new Gold competencies validate our experience in
the delivery of modern IT infrastructures and cloud services;
application migration and modernization; and datacenter transformation.
To earn a Microsoft Gold competency, partners must successfully complete
exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their
level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified
professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain
level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references
that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or
consumption/usage) commitment (for most Gold competencies), and pass
technology and/or sales assessments.
Through our support and deployment of Microsoft technologies, we have
successfully enabled customer adoption of Microsoft Azure and Office 365
and have demonstrated expertise in cloud migration, DevSecOps, advanced
collaboration solutions, and advanced data analytics. SAIC is a
Microsoft Gold Partner, the highest level in the Microsoft Partner
Network, and a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) direct reseller to both
government and commercial customers.
“By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest,
most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft
technology,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One
Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. “These partners have a deep
expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their
proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions.”
The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their
capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest
technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of
the most active, diverse networks in the world.
About SAIC
SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most
complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of
offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets
includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions.
Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging
technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio
and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and
efficient solutions.
We are 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired
by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma
annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information,
visit saic.com.
For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
