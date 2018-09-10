Science Applications International : SAIC Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC), a leading
technology integrator providing full life-cycle services and solutions
in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information
technology markets, today announced results for the second quarter ended
August 3, 2018.
“With our fourth quarter of consecutive revenue growth, SAIC delivered
strong second quarter results including increased profitability and
contract bookings,” said SAIC CEO Tony Moraco. “Our long term strategy,
Ingenuity 2025, that we began executing two years ago and in advance of
an improved market environment, positions SAIC well to create value for
our customers and shareholders."
Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019: Summary
Operating Results
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
Percent
change
|
|
|
August 4,
2017
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
Percent
change
|
|
|
August 4,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,115
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1,078
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,290
|
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
2,181
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
122
|
|
Operating income as a percentage of revenues
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
|
110
|
bps
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
|
50
|
bps
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
Adjusted operating income(1)
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
124
|
|
Adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenues
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
|
90
|
bps
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
|
40
|
bps
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
85
|
|
EBITDA(1)
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
143
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of revenues
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
bps
|
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
40
|
bps
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
145
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
|
80
|
bps
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
40
|
bps
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1.88
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
$
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
66
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
76
|
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
53
|
|
Free cash flow(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
46
|
|
|
(1)Non-GAAP measure, see Schedule 5 for information
about this measure.
Revenues for the quarter increased $37 million, or 3.4%, compared to the
prior year quarter due to increased orders in our supply chain portfolio
($31 million) and revenue on new contracts primarily supporting NASA and
other federal civilian agencies ($24 million). These increases were
partially offset by completion of contracts and other net decreases
across our portfolio ($18 million).
Operating income as a percentage of revenues increased to 6.6%, compared
to 5.5% for the prior year quarter, driven by improved performance
across our portfolio and the continued realization of cost efficiencies.
Net income for the quarter increased $13 million as compared to the same
period in the prior year due to higher operating income.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) as a percentage of revenues for the
quarter increased to 7.5%, compared to 6.7% for the prior year quarter,
driven by improved performance across our portfolio and the realization
of cost efficiencies resulting from our restructuring activities in
fiscal 2018.
Diluted earnings per share was $1.13 for the quarter. The
weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the quarter was 43.2
million shares.
(1)Non-GAAP measure, see Schedule 5 for information
about this measure.
Cash Generation and Capital Deployment
Total cash flows used in operating activities for the second quarter
were $12 million, compared $35 million used in operating activities
during the same period in the prior year. The improvement is primarily
due to prior year delayed collections caused by a government payment
system issue, partially offset by an increase in working capital
investments in platform integration programs.
During the quarter SAIC deployed $22 million of capital, consisting of
$13 million in cash dividends and a $9 million term loan repayment. No
plan share repurchases were made during the quarter as SAIC evaluated
alternative capital deployment opportunities including the pending
acquisition of Engility.
New Business Awards
Net bookings for the quarter were approximately $1.5 billion, which
reflects a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4. SAIC’s estimated backlog of signed
business orders at the end of the quarter was approximately $10.5
billion of which $2.1 billion was funded.
SAIC was awarded the following contracts during the quarter:
Notable Protect Awards (maintaining
our existing contract base):
The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM): SAIC was
awarded a follow-on task order by AMCOM to continue to provide systems
engineering and development, and modeling and simulation services to all
branches of the Armed services, multiple program offices, and other
government agencies. This single award task order has a six-year period
of performance, and a total contract value of more than $718 million.
The task order was awarded under the AMCOM Expedited Professional &
Engineering Support Services (EXPRESS) contract vehicle that provides
for systems and computer resources support.
The U.S. Army and the General Services Administration (GSA): SAIC
will continue to provide the Army with support to the Maneuver Center of
Excellence, Maneuver Battle Lab in Fort Benning, Georgia. The
single-award task order, awarded by GSA, has a one-year base period of
performance, four one-year options, and is valued at approximately $48
million.
GSA: SAIC was awarded a position on the GSA’s Alliant 2
Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) to provide information
technology support services. Alliant 2 is an unrestricted
multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract that
has a five-year base period, a five-year option, and a $50 billion
ceiling value. SAIC is one of 60 awardees. Alliant 2 GWAC provides
flexible access to customized IT solutions from a large, diverse pool of
industry partners. Under the contract, SAIC will provide a full range of
comprehensive IT services and IT services-based solutions.
The U.S. Navy Space and Naval Warfare (SPAWAR) Systems Center Pacific:
SAIC was awarded a prime contract worth approximately $116 million by
SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific to continue to provide engineering
services to the Navy’s afloat and ashore assets. Under the contract SAIC
will provide management, engineering, technical, integrated logistics
support, and configuration management to the Navy’s Tactical Networks
In-Service Engineering Activity (TACNET ISEA). The single award,
indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has a three-year base
period of performance and a two-year option period which, if exercised,
would bring the potential value of this contract to an estimated $196
million.
Notable Expand Award (selling new services &
solutions to existing customers):
The Commonwealth of Virginia: SAIC was awarded a contract by the
Virginia Information Technologies Agency to provide information
technology (IT) infrastructure services for state agencies. SAIC will
provide infrastructure services as part of a transition assistance
program designed to reduce transition risk and permit stabilization of
services for four months, until December 15, 2018. When VITA moves to a
multisupplier service model on December 15, 2018, SAIC will serve as the
multisourcing service integrator (MSI). The contract is worth
approximately $70 million.
SAIC was awarded the following notable contracts subsequent to the end
of the quarter:
Notable Protect Award:
The U.S. Navy: SAIC was awarded a multiple-award, indefinite
delivery, indefinite quantity subcontract to support the Department of
Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) by providing the Naval Sea
Systems Command with prototype solutions to advance and transition
ordnance systems, subsystems and component technologies. The contract
has a 10-year base period of performance and is worth a potential $300
million.
Notable Expand Awards:
U.S. Space-related Activities: SAIC was awarded a contract in
excess of $250 million to provide systems engineering and technical
assurance work that supports various space-related activities. As part
of this contract, SAIC will use its Model Based System Engineering
methodologies to develop mission-planning tools and products that help
customers to save time, resources, and money. This work will be
performed primarily in the continental United States.
The U.S. Navy: SAIC was awarded an indefinite-delivery,
indefinite-quantity contract by the Navy to help procure materials and
services for the development, manufacturing, and fabrication of unmanned
undersea vehicles. The multiple-award contract has a five-year base
period of performance, one four-year option, and is potentially worth
approximately $795 million for all awardees. SAIC is one of 23 awardees.
Notable Grow Award (selling services & solutions
to new customers):
The U.S. Navy: SAIC was awarded an indefinite-delivery,
indefinite-quantity contract by the Navy to deliver a broad range of
training system products and services to the Naval Air Warfare Center
Training Systems Division. The multiple-award contract has a five-year
base ordering period and three option ordering periods spanning four
years. The contract is potentially worth approximately $980 million
total for all awardees. SAIC is one of 22 awardees.
Webcast Information
SAIC management will discuss operations and financial results in an
earnings conference call beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern time on
September 10, 2018. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously
to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the
SAIC website (http://investors.saic.com).
We will be providing webcast access only – “dial-in” access is no longer
available. Additionally, a supplemental presentation will be available
to the public through links to the Investor Relations section of the
SAIC website. After the call concludes, an on-demand audio replay of the
webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations website.
About SAIC
SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle
services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and
enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity
through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of
systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex
projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and
mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of
approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com.
For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schedule 1:
|
|
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
August 4,
2017
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
August 4,
2017
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,115
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,078
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,290
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,181
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
1,003
|
|
|
|
979
|
|
|
|
2,077
|
|
|
|
1,986
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
49
|
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
|
$
|
98
|
|
|
|
$
|
85
|
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
42.5
|
|
|
|
43.6
|
|
|
|
42.4
|
|
|
|
43.7
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
43.2
|
|
|
|
44.7
|
|
|
|
43.3
|
|
|
|
45.1
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.15
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.31
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.95
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.88
|
|
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schedule 2:
|
|
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
February 2,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
106
|
|
|
|
$
|
144
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
|
713
|
|
|
|
674
|
Inventory, prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
132
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
926
|
|
|
|
950
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
863
|
|
|
|
863
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
179
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
61
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
20
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,060
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,073
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
$
|
450
|
|
|
|
$
|
504
|
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
150
|
Long-term debt, current portion
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
41
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
662
|
|
|
|
695
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
|
|
959
|
|
|
|
983
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
68
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
|
327
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,060
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,073
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schedule 3:
|
|
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
August 4,
2017
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
August 4,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
49
|
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
|
$
|
98
|
|
|
|
$
|
85
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Increase (decrease) resulting from changes in operating assets and
liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
Inventory, prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend payments to stockholders
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
Principal payments on borrowings
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Issuances of stock
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Stock repurchased and retired or withheld for taxes on equity awards
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
Disbursements for obligations assumed from Scitor acquisition
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
|
(116
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
|
|
$
|
114
|
|
|
|
$
|
148
|
|
|
|
$
|
114
|
|
|
|
$
|
148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schedule 4:
|
|
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|
BACKLOG
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
The estimated value of our total backlog as of the dates
presented was:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
May 4,
2018
|
|
|
February 2,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Funded backlog
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,099
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,898
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,012
|
Negotiated unfunded backlog
|
|
|
|
8,355
|
|
|
|
8,145
|
|
|
|
8,215
|
Total backlog
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,454
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,043
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog represents the estimated amount of future revenues to be
recognized under negotiated contracts and task orders as work is
performed and excludes contract awards which have been protested by
competitors until the protest is resolved in our favor. SAIC segregates
backlog into two categories, funded backlog and negotiated unfunded
backlog. Funded backlog for contracts with government agencies primarily
represents contracts for which funding is appropriated less revenues
previously recognized on these contracts, and does not include the
unfunded portion of contracts where funding is incrementally
appropriated or authorized by the U.S. government and other customers
even though the contract may call for performance over a number of
years. Funded backlog for contracts with non-government agencies
represents the estimated value of contracts which may cover multiple
future years under which SAIC is obligated to perform, less revenues
previously recognized on these contracts. Negotiated unfunded backlog
represents the estimated future revenues to be earned from negotiated
contracts for which funding has not been appropriated or authorized,
and unexercised priced contract options. Negotiated unfunded backlog
does not include any estimate of future potential task orders expected
to be awarded under indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ),
U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) schedules or other master
agreement contract vehicles.
Schedule 5:
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP
FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
This schedule describes the non-GAAP financial measures included in this
earnings release. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial
measures may be useful in evaluating our financial information, they
should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute
for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliations, definitions, and how we believe these measures are
useful to management and investors are provided below. Other companies
may define similar measures differently.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating
Income
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
August 4,
2017
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
August 4,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
49
|
|
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
|
$
|
98
|
|
|
|
$
|
85
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
EBITDA(1)
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
EBITDA as a percentage of revenues
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
84
|
|
|
|
$
|
72
|
|
|
|
$
|
160
|
|
|
|
$
|
145
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
|
|
$
|
59
|
|
|
|
$
|
140
|
|
|
|
$
|
122
|
|
Operating income as a percentage of revenues
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Adjusted operating income(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
|
|
$
|
61
|
|
|
|
$
|
140
|
|
|
|
$
|
124
|
|
Adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenues
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
EBITDA is a performance measure that is calculated by taking net
income and excluding interest, provision for income taxes, and
depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating
income exclude restructuring costs that we do not consider to be
indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The restructuring costs
excluded relate to the Company's plan in fiscal 2018 to restructure
certain aspects of its operations and is the only significant
restructuring since we began operating as an independent company almost
five years ago.
We believe that these performance measures provide management and
investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing
operating performance and may provide greater visibility in
understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company.
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
August 4,
2017
|
|
|
August 3,
2018
|
|
|
August 4,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
$
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
76
|
|
|
|
$
|
53
|
|
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Free cash flow(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
|
|
$
|
46
|
Free cash flow is calculated by taking cash flows provided by
operating activities less expenditures for property, plant, and
equipment. We believe that free cash flow provides management and
investors with useful information in assessing trends in our cash flows
and in comparing them to other peer companies, many of whom present a
similar non-GAAP liquidity measure. This measure should not be
considered as a measure of residual cash flow available for
discretionary purposes.
(1)Non-GAAP measure, see above for definition.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005293/en/