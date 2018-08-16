Science Applications International : SAIC Awarded $255 Million Space Contract

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was awarded a $255
million contract to provide systems engineering and technical assurance
work that supports various space-related activities. This work will be
performed primarily in the continental United States.
“SAIC has supported space missions for more than 45 years. We continue
to provide outstanding technical services and adapt to changing
demands,” said Mark Escobar, SAIC senior vice president and general
manager of the National Security Customer Group. “Our team will work to
continue to gain efficiencies by streamlining processes, introduce
innovations such as Model Based System Engineering, and identify and
manage risk for our customer.”
As part of this contract, SAIC will use our Model Based System
Engineering methodologies to develop mission-planning tools and products
that help customers to save time, resources, and money.
“SAIC’s Systems Engineering Platform and model-based systems engineering
approach drives greater levels of mission assurance, reliability, and
collaboration across the highly complex launch enterprise,” said Josh
Jackson, SAIC senior vice president and general manager for the
Engineering, Integration, and Mission Solutions Market Segment.
About SAIC
SAIC is a premier
technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions
in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information
technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity through its deep
customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of systems
engineering and integration offerings for large, complex projects.
SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission
focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government. Headquartered
in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $4.5
billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For
ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
