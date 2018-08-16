Log in
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC)

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC)
Science Applications International : SAIC Awarded $255 Million Space Contract

08/16/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was awarded a $255 million contract to provide systems engineering and technical assurance work that supports various space-related activities. This work will be performed primarily in the continental United States.

“SAIC has supported space missions for more than 45 years. We continue to provide outstanding technical services and adapt to changing demands,” said Mark Escobar, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the National Security Customer Group. “Our team will work to continue to gain efficiencies by streamlining processes, introduce innovations such as Model Based System Engineering, and identify and manage risk for our customer.”

As part of this contract, SAIC will use our Model Based System Engineering methodologies to develop mission-planning tools and products that help customers to save time, resources, and money.

“SAIC’s Systems Engineering Platform and model-based systems engineering approach drives greater levels of mission assurance, reliability, and collaboration across the highly complex launch enterprise,” said Josh Jackson, SAIC senior vice president and general manager for the Engineering, Integration, and Mission Solutions Market Segment.

About SAIC
SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in SAIC's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other such filings that SAIC makes with the SEC from time to time, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.saic.com. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2018
