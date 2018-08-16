Science Applications International : SAIC Awarded $255 Million Space Contract

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was awarded a $255 million contract to provide systems engineering and technical assurance work that supports various space-related activities. This work will be performed primarily in the continental United States.

“SAIC has supported space missions for more than 45 years. We continue to provide outstanding technical services and adapt to changing demands,” said Mark Escobar, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the National Security Customer Group. “Our team will work to continue to gain efficiencies by streamlining processes, introduce innovations such as Model Based System Engineering, and identify and manage risk for our customer.”

As part of this contract, SAIC will use our Model Based System Engineering methodologies to develop mission-planning tools and products that help customers to save time, resources, and money.

“SAIC’s Systems Engineering Platform and model-based systems engineering approach drives greater levels of mission assurance, reliability, and collaboration across the highly complex launch enterprise,” said Josh Jackson, SAIC senior vice president and general manager for the Engineering, Integration, and Mission Solutions Market Segment.

