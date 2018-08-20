Science Applications International : SAIC Awarded $52 Million Task Order by the U.S. Army

Company to provide live, virtual, constructive, and game-based experimentation services to the Maneuver Center of Excellence

The U.S. Army and the General Services Administration awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a task order to provide support to the Maneuver Center of Excellence, Maneuver Battle Lab in Fort Benning, Georgia. The single-award task order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and is valued at approximately $52 million.

“During the past 13 years, SAIC has successfully supported the Maneuver Battle Lab and helped them meet fast-paced demands. We are excited to continue our work in experimentation, modeling and simulation, and systems engineering for the Army,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Customer Group. “We remain committed to their mission through our technical expertise and innovative ideas we bring forth each day.”

Under the task order, SAIC will support the Maneuver Battle Lab's mission to conduct combined arms live, virtual, constructive, and game-based experimentation. This support improves soldier readiness and focuses on the Soldier and the Infantry, Stryker, and Armor, brigade combat teams (BCTs), and reconnaissance and Calvary formations.

“Our decades of synthetic experimentation experience and investments in simulation integration have enabled us to intimately understand and support this mission. We are pleased to continue helping the Army prepare for the future,” said Josh Jackson, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Engineering, Integration and Mission Solutions Market Segment.

