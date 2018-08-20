Science Applications International : SAIC Awarded $52 Million Task Order by the U.S. Army

The U.S. Army and the General Services Administration awarded Science
Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a task order to provide
support to the Maneuver Center of Excellence, Maneuver Battle Lab in
Fort Benning, Georgia. The single-award task order has a one-year base
period of performance, four one-year options, and is valued at
approximately $52 million.
“During the past 13 years, SAIC has successfully supported the Maneuver
Battle Lab and helped them meet fast-paced demands. We are excited to
continue our work in experimentation, modeling and simulation, and
systems engineering for the Army,” said Jim
Scanlon, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the
Defense Systems Customer Group. “We remain committed to their mission
through our technical expertise and innovative ideas we bring forth each
day.”
Under the task order, SAIC will support the Maneuver Battle Lab's
mission to conduct combined arms live, virtual, constructive, and
game-based experimentation. This support improves soldier readiness and
focuses on the Soldier and the Infantry, Stryker, and Armor, brigade
combat teams (BCTs), and reconnaissance and Calvary formations.
“Our decades of synthetic experimentation experience and investments in
simulation integration have enabled us to intimately understand and
support this mission. We are pleased to continue helping the Army
prepare for the future,” said Josh
Jackson, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the
Engineering, Integration and Mission Solutions Market Segment.
