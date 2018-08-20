Log in
News

Science Applications International : SAIC Awarded $52 Million Task Order by the U.S. Army

08/20/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

Company to provide live, virtual, constructive, and game-based experimentation services to the Maneuver Center of Excellence

The U.S. Army and the General Services Administration awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a task order to provide support to the Maneuver Center of Excellence, Maneuver Battle Lab in Fort Benning, Georgia. The single-award task order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and is valued at approximately $52 million.

“During the past 13 years, SAIC has successfully supported the Maneuver Battle Lab and helped them meet fast-paced demands. We are excited to continue our work in experimentation, modeling and simulation, and systems engineering for the Army,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Customer Group. “We remain committed to their mission through our technical expertise and innovative ideas we bring forth each day.”

Under the task order, SAIC will support the Maneuver Battle Lab's mission to conduct combined arms live, virtual, constructive, and game-based experimentation. This support improves soldier readiness and focuses on the Soldier and the Infantry, Stryker, and Armor, brigade combat teams (BCTs), and reconnaissance and Calvary formations.

“Our decades of synthetic experimentation experience and investments in simulation integration have enabled us to intimately understand and support this mission. We are pleased to continue helping the Army prepare for the future,” said Josh Jackson, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Engineering, Integration and Mission Solutions Market Segment.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in SAIC's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other such filings that SAIC makes with the SEC from time to time, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.saic.com. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2018
