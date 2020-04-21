Science Applications International : SAIC Awarded $655 Million U.S. Air Force Engineering Development Integration Sustainment Contract

U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center to gain resiliency and accessibility to the domain in response to current and emerging threats

Engility Services, LLC., a subsidiary of Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC), was awarded a $655 million award to provide systems engineering, planning, integration and sustainment services to the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) Innovation and Prototyping Directorate through the Engineering, Development, Integration, and Sustainment (EDIS) contract. SAIC will work with SMC to modernize satellite ground systems for the United States Space Force (USSF) operations, research and development and demonstration missions.

“SAIC is dedicated to achieving resiliency and ensuring performance of critical U.S. national security and civil space enterprises. This contract expands our relationship with the Air Force, which we have proudly supported since 1972, and the new United States Space Force,” said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s National Security Group. “We look forward to propelling SMC’s vision with emerging technology and enabling the United States Space Force to focus on the mission.”

Under the EDIS contract, SAIC will support SMC DCIO in its mission to operate and sustain an affordable Ground System Enterprise (GSE) for research and development, demonstration, and operational missions. The GSE includes the Multi-Mission Satellite Operations Center command and control ground system architecture, as well as equipment, systems, and facilities. Development of Enterprise Ground Services (EGS) is one of the major components of Space Warfighting Construct (SWC) and is intended to provide the standardized hardware capacity and service oriented architecture (SOA) software platform required to perform tracking, telemetry, and commanding (TT&C), contact scheduling, and cyber defense functions for Space Force user missions. The EDIS acquisition is one contractual mechanism to continue prototyping and pathfinding for the EGS-related SWC initiatives.

The company will conduct systems engineering, planning, and system modifications; build and modify data centers; integrate mission unique software and applications from various stakeholders to produce operational satellite ground systems; sustain ground systems; and, perform system administration and cybersecurity functions.

This post-protest contract follows the original EDIS award from Jan. 31, 2019, which came on the heels of SAIC’s completed acquisition of Engility as part of its strategy to expand its space services portfolio.

The single-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has a five-year base period of performance and a two-year option period, and the work will be performed primarily at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colorado; Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.saic.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

