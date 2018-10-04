Science Applications International : SAIC Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Log in
10/04/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC), announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share. The cash dividend is payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2018.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in SAIC's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other such filings that SAIC makes with the SEC from time to time, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.saic.com . Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 581 M
EBIT 2019 290 M
Net income 2019 196 M
Debt 2019 861 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 17,29
P/E ratio 2020 16,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 3 340 M
Chart SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Science Applications International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 88,4 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Moraco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Sanderson Chairman
Nazzic S. Keene Chief Operating Officer
Charles Alexander Mathis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Fecteau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP2.65%3 340
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.13%139 854
ACCENTURE13.75%117 374
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES59.75%110 075
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.35%66 312
VMWARE, INC.23.35%63 182
