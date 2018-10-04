Science Applications International : SAIC Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC), announced
today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a regular
quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share. The cash dividend is payable
on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2018.
About SAIC
SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle
services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and
enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity
through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of
systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex
projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and
mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of
approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For
ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and
a number of factors could cause our actual results, performance,
achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results,
performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not
limited to, the risk factors set forth in SAIC's Annual Report on Form
10-K and other such filings that SAIC makes with the SEC from time to
time, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations
section of our web site at www.saic.com
. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date hereof.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005087/en/