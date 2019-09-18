Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Science Applications International Corp    SAIC

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP

(SAIC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Science Applications International : SAIC Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC), announced today that its board of directors has authorized and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The cash dividend is payable on October 25, 2019 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2019.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTER
07:31aSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/16SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC Wins $85 Million Contract as the City ..
BU
09/11SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC, Polaris to Team on Army Infantry Squa..
AQ
09/09SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC Wins Contract to Stabilize U.S. Patent..
BU
09/06Lululemon, Genesco gain; Domo, Science Applications fall
AQ
09/06SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fin..
AQ
09/05SAIC : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/05SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL C : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
09/05SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Yea..
BU
08/29SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC Announces the Appointment of Two New B..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 429 M
EBIT 2020 393 M
Net income 2020 228 M
Debt 2020 1 767 M
Yield 2020 1,76%
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 4 858 M
Chart SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Science Applications International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 95,10  $
Last Close Price 84,19  $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Moraco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna S. Morea Chairman
Nazzic S. Keene Chief Operating Officer
Charles Alexander Mathis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathan G. Rogers Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP32.17%4 858
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.10%125 971
ACCENTURE38.25%124 211
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.13%111 408
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.63%68 923
VMWARE, INC.12.15%62 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group