Science Applications International : SAIC Makes SXSW Debut and Opens New Office Space in Austin, Texas

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today that it has opened a new office in Austin, Texas, and is making its first appearance at South by Southwest® (SXSW).

Increasing its footprint in Austin, one of the nation’s start-up hotspots, aligns with SAIC’s commitment to rapidly deliver emerging technologies to solve our customers’ toughest challenges. Opening a new office in the Capital Factory also puts SAIC close to Army Futures Command, which announced Austin as its headquarters last summer.

“Our customers’ appetite for rapid innovation is growing and the need to deliver innovative solutions faster is critical,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group.

Josh Jackson, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Solutions & Technology Group, added, “The community at the Capital Factory expands our ecosystem of partners, which includes start-ups and established information technology market leaders. And the proximity to customers in Texas will allow us to rapidly solve problems together.”

SAIC has been supporting the Air Education and Training Command’s Pilot Training Next (PTN) initiative, which is revolutionized pilot training, since early 2018. PTN is conducted at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, also in Austin.

SAIC’s expansion in Austin follows the opening of its own Innovation Factory at its Reston headquarters last year and participation in a new space accelerator in partnership with Techstars and Starburst. All of these initiatives are designed to accelerate innovation.

Capital Factory’s mission is to be the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas and to introduce them to their first investors, employees, mentors, and customers. According to Pitchbook, Capital Factory has been the most active investor in Texas since 2013.

Ingenuity Meets SXSW

As a founding member of Capital Factory’s Defense Innovation Council, SAIC is participating in SXSW for the first time, hosting a brunch to bring members of the defense community together with start-ups. The company is also participating in two panels.

The first, “The Future of AI: Accelerating Innovation,” will be moderated by SAIC Vice President Chitra Sivanandam and features Army Brig. Gen. Matt Easley, director of Army Artificial Intelligence at Army Futures Command, and Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast, head of Air Education and Training Command.

Amy Benson, SAIC vice president of government affairs and policy, will participate in a second panel, “The ABCs of Security a Government Contract,” featuring Army Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, principal military deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) and director of the Army Acquisition Corps.

All events take place at the Defense Innovation Center, 8th floor, Capital Factory, 701 Brazos St, Austin.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges across the defense, space, federal civilian, and intelligence markets. Our robust portfolio of offerings includes high-end solutions in systems engineering and integration; enterprise IT, including cloud services; cyber; software; advanced analytics and simulation; and training. With an intimate understanding of our customers’ challenges and deep expertise in existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to rapidly deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are a team of 23,000 strong driven by mission, united purpose, and inspired by opportunity. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

