Science Applications International : SAIC Makes SXSW Debut and Opens New Office Space in Austin, Texas

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today
that it has opened a new office in Austin, Texas, and is making its
first appearance at South by Southwest® (SXSW).
Increasing its footprint in Austin, one of the nation’s start-up
hotspots, aligns with SAIC’s commitment to rapidly deliver emerging
technologies to solve our customers’ toughest challenges. Opening a new
office in the Capital Factory also puts SAIC close to Army Futures
Command, which announced Austin as its headquarters last summer.
“Our customers’ appetite for rapid innovation is growing and the need to
deliver innovative solutions faster is critical,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC
executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems
Group.
Josh Jackson, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the
Solutions & Technology Group, added, “The community at the Capital
Factory expands our ecosystem of partners, which includes start-ups and
established information technology market leaders. And the proximity to
customers in Texas will allow us to rapidly solve problems together.”
SAIC has been supporting the Air Education and Training Command’s Pilot
Training Next (PTN) initiative, which is revolutionized pilot training,
since early 2018. PTN is conducted at the Armed Forces Reserve Center,
also in Austin.
SAIC’s expansion in Austin follows the opening of its own Innovation
Factory at its Reston headquarters last year and participation in a new
space accelerator in partnership with Techstars and Starburst. All of
these initiatives are designed to accelerate innovation.
Capital Factory’s mission is to be the center of gravity for
entrepreneurs in Texas and to introduce them to their first investors,
employees, mentors, and customers. According to Pitchbook, Capital
Factory has been the most active investor in Texas since 2013.
Ingenuity Meets SXSW
As a founding member of Capital Factory’s Defense Innovation Council,
SAIC is participating in SXSW for the first time, hosting a brunch to
bring members of the defense community together with start-ups. The
company is also participating in two panels.
The first, “The Future of AI: Accelerating Innovation,” will be
moderated by SAIC Vice President Chitra Sivanandam and features Army
Brig. Gen. Matt Easley, director of Army Artificial Intelligence at Army
Futures Command, and Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast, head of Air
Education and Training Command.
Amy Benson, SAIC vice president of government affairs and policy, will
participate in a second panel, “The ABCs of Security a Government
Contract,” featuring Army Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, principal military
deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics
and Technology) and director of the Army Acquisition Corps.
All events take place at the Defense Innovation Center, 8th
floor, Capital Factory, 701 Brazos St, Austin.
About SAIC
SAIC is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most
complex modernization and readiness challenges across the defense,
space, federal civilian, and intelligence markets. Our robust portfolio
of offerings includes high-end solutions in systems engineering and
integration; enterprise IT, including cloud services; cyber; software;
advanced analytics and simulation; and training. With an intimate
understanding of our customers’ challenges and deep expertise in
existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components
from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to rapidly deliver
innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.
We are a team of 23,000 strong driven by mission, united purpose, and
inspired by opportunity. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has
annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information,
visit saic.com. For
ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
