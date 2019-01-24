Science Applications International : SAIC Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been named by
FORTUNE Magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. This is
the company’s third consecutive year to be recognized within the
Information Technology Services category and its fourth mention since
SAIC’s inception in 2013.
“We are excited and honored to be once again named a Most Admired
Company by FORTUNE. At SAIC, we are driven by our mission to serve our
customers, united by our core values, and recognize that our employees
are the driving force behind our success,” said SAIC CEO Tony
Moraco. “As our team of 23,000 grows, we are inspired to continue to
be a career destination for current and future employees with the goal
of employing the best talent in our industry, as well as continuing to
create value for our shareholders.”
FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this survey of
corporate reputation in which executives, directors, and analysts rated
SAIC on a variety of topics, including investment value, quality of
management and products, social responsibility, and ability to attract
talent.
Companies with a survey score that ranked in the top half of its
industry were listed. SAIC was ranked eight among IT
Services companies.
The complete list of Most Admired Companies can be found in FORTUNE
magazine and online at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.
About SAIC
SAIC is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most
complex modernization and readiness challenges across the defense,
space, federal civilian, and intelligence markets. Our robust portfolio
of offerings includes high-end solutions in systems engineering and
integration; enterprise IT, including cloud services; cyber; software;
advanced analytics and simulation; and training. With an intimate
understanding of our customers’ challenges and deep expertise in
existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components
from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to rapidly deliver
innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.
We are a team of 23,000 strong driven by mission, united purpose, and
inspired by opportunity. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has
annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information,
visit saic.com. For
ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
