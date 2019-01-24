Science Applications International : SAIC Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been named by FORTUNE Magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. This is the company’s third consecutive year to be recognized within the Information Technology Services category and its fourth mention since SAIC’s inception in 2013.

“We are excited and honored to be once again named a Most Admired Company by FORTUNE. At SAIC, we are driven by our mission to serve our customers, united by our core values, and recognize that our employees are the driving force behind our success,” said SAIC CEO Tony Moraco. “As our team of 23,000 grows, we are inspired to continue to be a career destination for current and future employees with the goal of employing the best talent in our industry, as well as continuing to create value for our shareholders.”

FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation in which executives, directors, and analysts rated SAIC on a variety of topics, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent.

Companies with a survey score that ranked in the top half of its industry were listed. SAIC was ranked eight among IT Services companies.

The complete list of Most Admired Companies can be found in FORTUNE magazine and online at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges across the defense, space, federal civilian, and intelligence markets. Our robust portfolio of offerings includes high-end solutions in systems engineering and integration; enterprise IT, including cloud services; cyber; software; advanced analytics and simulation; and training. With an intimate understanding of our customers’ challenges and deep expertise in existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to rapidly deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are a team of 23,000 strong driven by mission, united purpose, and inspired by opportunity. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in SAIC's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other such filings that SAIC makes with the SEC from time to time, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.saic.com. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005722/en/