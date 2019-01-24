Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Science Applications International Corp    SAIC

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Science Applications International : SAIC Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 02:45pm EST

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been named by FORTUNE Magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. This is the company’s third consecutive year to be recognized within the Information Technology Services category and its fourth mention since SAIC’s inception in 2013.

“We are excited and honored to be once again named a Most Admired Company by FORTUNE. At SAIC, we are driven by our mission to serve our customers, united by our core values, and recognize that our employees are the driving force behind our success,” said SAIC CEO Tony Moraco. “As our team of 23,000 grows, we are inspired to continue to be a career destination for current and future employees with the goal of employing the best talent in our industry, as well as continuing to create value for our shareholders.”

FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation in which executives, directors, and analysts rated SAIC on a variety of topics, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent.

Companies with a survey score that ranked in the top half of its industry were listed. SAIC was ranked eight among IT Services companies.

The complete list of Most Admired Companies can be found in FORTUNE magazine and online at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges across the defense, space, federal civilian, and intelligence markets. Our robust portfolio of offerings includes high-end solutions in systems engineering and integration; enterprise IT, including cloud services; cyber; software; advanced analytics and simulation; and training. With an intimate understanding of our customers’ challenges and deep expertise in existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to rapidly deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are a team of 23,000 strong driven by mission, united purpose, and inspired by opportunity. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in SAIC's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other such filings that SAIC makes with the SEC from time to time, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.saic.com. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTER
02:45pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC Named One of the World's Most Admired ..
BU
01/23SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC Named a Forbes Best Employer for Diver..
BU
01/14SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL C : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
01/14SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC Completes Acquisition of Engility Hold..
PU
01/11SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL C : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
01/10SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : Defense Logistics Agency Awards SAIC with G..
AQ
01/08NeoGenomics Shares Rise on S&P SmallCap 600 Inclusion
DJ
01/07SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL C : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
2018SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL C : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC to Host Investor Day on Jan. 7, 2019
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 628 M
EBIT 2019 255 M
Net income 2019 162 M
Debt 2019 815 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 16,67
P/E ratio 2020 14,65
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 2 720 M
Chart SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Science Applications International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 83,1 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Moraco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Sanderson Chairman
Nazzic S. Keene Chief Operating Officer
Charles Alexander Mathis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Fecteau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP0.80%2 720
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.91%120 770
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.92%98 736
ACCENTURE5.25%94 610
VMWARE, INC.9.95%61 803
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING2.52%58 840
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.