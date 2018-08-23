Science Applications International : SAIC Selects CyrusOne as Preferred Data Center Provider in Virginia

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today
that it will relocate one of its two data centers to a CyrusOne data
center in Northern Virginia by the first half of 2019. CyrusOne (NASDAQ:
CONE) is a premier global data center real estate investment trust.
This new data center location opens the door for future data center or
infrastructure consolidations that may provide facility cost savings to
SAIC. Additionally, this move further supports the company’s goal to
have its primary and secondary disaster recovery data centers be greater
than 150 miles apart.
“During the past seven years, CyrusOne and SAIC have developed a strong
relationship that will continue to grow with our new long-term lease
agreement,” said SAIC Chief Information Officer Bob
Fecteau. “By widening the geographical distance between our data
centers, we are improving business continuity and reducing risk.”
“We are elated to utilize our knowledge of the federal contract
landscape to provide SAIC and other members of the integrator community
with data centers that meet the unique needs of the contracting
landscape, such as FISMA high-compliance requirements,” said John Gould,
executive vice president, global sales, CyrusOne. “While we provide the
space, power and cooling required by our integrator partners, SAIC
provides all the integration services required to meet agency needs.
This unique model positions CyrusOne to support future, federal data
center consolidation efforts for the entire integrator community.”
SAIC developed a Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) architecture and
completed the deployment of an active-active configuration across its
data centers using VMware’s automated Deployment Tool Kit (DTK). This
initial internal capability is directly applicable to customers looking
to deploy SDDCs within their current and future data centers.
“SAIC developed this SDDC for ourselves and our customers. Working
together, we developed an architecture that helps us consolidate and
streamline our data centers, resulting in cost savings over time while
also demonstrating to customers our unique SDDC solution,” stated
Fecteau.
SAIC is one of 10 companies to earn a VMware Validated Design
Certification for its SSDC. Read more about this distinction.
About SAIC
SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle
services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and
enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity
through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of
systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex
projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and
mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of
approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For
ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
About CyrusOne
Serving the integrator community for over a decade in FedRamp-ready,
FISMA-High environments, CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate
investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable
enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company
provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure
the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000
customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies and nine of
the top 10 cloud providers. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer
service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in
communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 43 data
centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne federal
services can be found at https://cyrusone.com/industries/federal/.
