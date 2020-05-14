Log in
Science Applications International : SAIC Wins $42 Million U.S. Army Task Order for Technology Integration Services to Enable Fast, Informed Military Decision-Making

05/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SAIC continues work with the Army and the Joint Chiefs of Staff for the development, deployment, and maintenance of the Orion Decision Support Platform

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was awarded a $42 million task order by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) to provide the Joint Chiefs of Staff with continued development, deployment, and maintenance of the Orion Decision Support Platform.

Orion, created by the Joint Staff J3, is a technology-enabled, decision-making platform that consolidates authoritative data from each of the military services, provides global visualization of the forces and munitions, and allows course of action experimentation in order for users to provide the best validated military advice to senior-level decision-makers.

“For the past two years, SAIC has provided direct support to Orion, a mission-critical decision tool for the Army, developing a deep understanding of the platform’s requirements, architectures, and technologies,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Solutions Group. “As a technology integrator, SAIC appreciates the Army’s need to successfully maintain a feasible, executable, and comprehensive solution to assist mission-critical decisions. We are proud to continue and expand our work with the Army and the Joint Chiefs of Staff by integrating technologies that meet the evolving needs of our warfighters and senior leadership.”

The single-award task order was awarded under the SMDC's Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration, or D3I, Domain 1 – space, high altitude and missile defense contract. The task order has a three-year period, which includes two one-year options. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama.

Under the contract, SAIC will provide J3 Operations and J5 Strategic Plans and Policy with mission engineering and technology integration capabilities for the Orion Project. This work includes designing, developing, and prototyping of advanced information technology (IT) to implement hardware and software solutions for senior decision-makers.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.saic.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.


© Business Wire 2020
