Science Applications International : SAIC Wins $630 Million Contract to Modernize Air Force Critical Infrastructure for Accurate, Timely Weather Reports

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has received a contract from the U.S. Air Force 557th Weather Wing to manage and modernize the critical hardware and software for its Technology Application Development and Sustainment (TADS) system to support the development of accurate and timely weather reports. The contract, new business for SAIC, includes application development, software integration, application infrastructure, cloud migration, hardware, security and data management.

The IDIQ contract has a base five-year ordering period and a six-month extension. If all options are exercised, the contract has a ceiling value of $630 million. The recipient of the contract, Unisys Federal, was acquired by SAIC in March 2020.

“Air Force warfighters need the latest and most accurate weather data to effectively carry out their mission, and TADS will provide them with innovative new capabilities to provide critical environmental situational awareness when and where they are needed,” said Bob Genter, SAIC executive vice president and general manager. “This contract award underscores SAIC’s ability to provide modernized mission-critical networks and infrastructure as well as the company’s expansion into new areas of innovation in support of our customers.”

TADS will address the objective of Air Force Weather to investigate and implement innovative ideas to improve mission performance such as big data analytics, machine learning and improvements in meteorological and space weather science. TADS will move the service to a software-centric, cloud-based approach to efficiently respond to mission needs, including disaster recovery and increased collaboration.

Under the TADS contract, SAIC will plan the prototyping and integration of new technologies to increase the relevance of environmental intelligence in mission planning and execution across Defense Department and coalition operations, while maximizing the use of modular, interoperable components. The new TADS system will fully integrate multi-level cybersecurity capabilities while increasing overall system reliability and performance with constant system operational availability in support of all combatant commands, national agencies and international organizations.

“The TADS contract award is the culmination of a two-year effort to demonstrate our efficient and comprehensive capabilities to the Air Force Weather community,” said Andrew Boyd, SAIC senior vice president, Defense Services. “We are pleased to have been selected, marking SAIC’s continued success in winning new business in critical mission support areas where best practices in technology and innovation are of high value to the customer.”

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

