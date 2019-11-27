Science Applications International : SAIC Wins Position on Environmental Protection Agency Contract

Company to provide outreach and technical support services for an Environmental Protection Agency program designed to help agencies and private organizations comply with Clean Air Act

The Environmental Protection Agency awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a position on an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to provide outreach and technical support services to an Environmental Protection Agency program designed to help agencies and private organizations comply with Clean Air Act. The multiple-award contract is worth more than $81 million over a five-year period for all awardees.

“We are honored to win this new and important award with the EPA, which expands SAIC’s current Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program contract,” said Bob Genter, executive vice president and general manager of the Civilian Markets Customer Group. “We are excited to apply our broad environmental expertise with engineering, scientific, and economic capabilities addressing international, federal, state, and local greenhouse gas challenges.”

The GHG program encompasses six functional areas that include technical analytical, data and analysis, policy and program, communication and training, data systems and information technology, and general support. Task orders will involve analyzing strategies to mitigate emissions and sinks of greenhouse gases, produce reports and support outreach activities via agency-run websites, educational programs and public events.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

