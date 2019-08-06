Log in
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP

(SAIC)
Science Applications International : SAIC Wins Prime Spot on Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services Contract

08/06/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

Reston, Va., Aug., 6, 2019 -- Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) won a prime contractor spot on the U.S. Army's $37 billion multi-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity Responsive Strategic Sourcing contract, known as RS3.

'We are very pleased to continue SAIC's decades-long support of the Army around the world,' said Jim Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC's Defense Systems Group. 'Our expertise in systems engineering, deep analytics, cyber operations, and soldier training, to name a few, will help the Army and other customers meet and defeat the threats of tomorrow.'

The company will compete for task orders in the areas of specialty engineering; research, development, test and evaluation; logistics; acquisition and strategic planning; education and training services. This contract has a five-year base ordering period and a five-year optional ordering period.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation's most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on 'forward-looking' information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'guidance,' and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the 'Risk Factors,' 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and 'Legal Proceedings' sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.comor on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Disclaimer

SAIC - Science Applications International Corporation published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 21:09:08 UTC
