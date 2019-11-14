Science Applications International : SAIC Wins U.S. Army Human Resources Command Cloud Contract

Company will assess, modernize, and migrate 89 Army Human Resources applications to a commercial cloud solution.

The U.S. Army selected Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) to modernize its information technology (IT) infrastructure by migrating enterprise applications to a cloud environment. The Army Human Resources Command Cloud Computing Environment (HRC2E) contract is worth more than $41 million over three years and was competed under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - 3 Services (ITES-3S) contract.

“We are excited and pleased to work with the Army/HRC to modernize their legacy systems and help steward their applications to a cloud environment. This initiative is a critical step towards the Army’s goal to capitalize on cost savings, agility, and innovations as they successfully transition into a commercial cloud environment,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Customer Group.

The contract calls for SAIC to assess, modernize, and migrate 89 Army Human Resource applications to a commercial cloud solution. By modernizing its IT, the Army will refactor, re-architect, rebuild and/or replace internal application components, which results in improved cybersecurity and application performance, lower total cost of ownership, and/or lower operations and maintenance costs.

“This new contract is another important step in SAIC’s efforts to deliver first-class IT modernization solutions to the U.S. government,” said Coby Holloway, SAIC vice president of IT Modernization. “By helping our customers on their digital transformation journey to make use of the best technology has to offer, we’re empowering the Army and others to focus on what matters most — delivering outstanding mission outcomes.”

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005107/en/