Science Applications International : SAIC's Chitra Sivanandam Wins 2019 WashingtonExec Pinnacle Award

Sivanandam received the Artificial Intelligence Industry Executive of the Year award

Science Applications International Corp.’s (NYSE: SAIC) Chitra Sivanandam, vice president for Analytics and Simulation, won the 2019 WashingtonExec Pinnacle Award for Artificial Intelligence Industry Executive of the Year for her work in data analysis, particularly capabilities based on machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

“This award is a much-deserved recognition of the outstanding leadership Chitra has shown at SAIC and across the industry in advancing technologies like AI and machine learning,” said Josh Jackson, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Solutions and Technology Group. “These technologies are at the forefront of our customers’ IT modernization efforts, and Chitra is helping build both SAIC’s capabilities as well as a robust partnership ecosystem to ensure they get the best solutions. I’m extremely proud of the work she has done and continues to do for our company.”

Since joining SAIC in 2018, Sivanandam has spearheaded efforts to expand and enhance the company’s footprint in using AI and machine learning technology across a broad portfolio of government customers, including the Department of Defense, NASA, and Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB). This includes the expanded application of the SAIC’s MetaSift and Synthetic Analyst solutions, AI-powered technologies developed to provide automation tools that assist military and intelligence analysts by supplementing and complementing the work of human analysts.

Sivanandam has also played a leading role in expanding SAIC’s engagement with the start-up community, including the development of recent partnerships with the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas, and the Los Angeles-based Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator.

Outside of SAIC, Sivanandam is helping to build future leaders in the technology industry. She is a member of the Board of Directors for Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Washington, D.C. Chapter, where she works to identify leaders to participate in Young AFCEA and related committees. She is also an active member of Amazing Women in the Intelligence Community (AWIC), which provides networking and career development opportunities to women in the intelligence community.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

