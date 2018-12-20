Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Science Applications International Corp    SAIC

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Science Applications International : SAIC to Host Investor Day on Jan. 7, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Company will host and webcast an Investor Day on Jan. 7, 2019 in New York City

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced it will host an Investor Day on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 in New York City.

The event will provide the investment community with an opportunity to hear from SAIC’s senior management team about the company’s long-term strategy, operations, financial outlook, and the proposed acquisition of Engility Holdings, Inc.

Speakers will include:

  • SAIC CEO Tony Moraco
  • SAIC Chief Operating Officer Nazzic Keene
  • SAIC Chief Financial Officer Charlie Mathis
  • Engility CEO Lynn Dugle

A live webcast of the event and presentation will be accessible to the general public beginning at 1:00 p.m. EST on January 7 through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (investors.saic.com). A replay of the webcast and a full copy of the presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website.

In-person attendance at the Investor Day requires advance registration. Please email investorrelations@saic.com for further information.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in SAIC's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other such filings that SAIC makes with the SEC from time to time, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.saic.com. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTER
10:16pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC to Host Investor Day on Jan. 7, 2019
BU
12/14SAIC names chairwoman for board of directors
AQ
12/13SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : Nazzic Keene Honored as COO of the Year by ..
AQ
12/12SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC Announces New Chair of Its Board of Di..
BU
12/12SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : CORRECTING and REPLACING SAIC Declares Quar..
BU
12/11SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : IronArch Technology Awarded Mentor-Protg Ag..
AQ
12/08SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : Nazzic Keene Honored as COO of the Year by ..
AQ
12/07SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : Defense Logistics Agency Awards SAIC with G..
AQ
12/07SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : Nazzic Keene Honored as COO of the Year by ..
BU
12/06SAIC : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 595 M
EBIT 2019 271 M
Net income 2019 173 M
Debt 2019 846 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 16,37
P/E ratio 2020 13,63
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 2 725 M
Chart SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Science Applications International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 83,9 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Moraco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Sanderson Chairman
Nazzic S. Keene Chief Operating Officer
Charles Alexander Mathis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Fecteau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP-16.01%2 725
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-24.11%105 811
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES45.81%105 153
ACCENTURE-1.39%100 470
VMWARE, INC.25.09%64 255
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING11.21%57 050
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.