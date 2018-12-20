Science Applications International : SAIC to Host Investor Day on Jan. 7, 2019

Company will host and webcast an Investor Day on Jan. 7, 2019 in New York City

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced it will host an Investor Day on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 in New York City.

The event will provide the investment community with an opportunity to hear from SAIC’s senior management team about the company’s long-term strategy, operations, financial outlook, and the proposed acquisition of Engility Holdings, Inc.

Speakers will include:

SAIC CEO Tony Moraco

SAIC Chief Operating Officer Nazzic Keene

SAIC Chief Financial Officer Charlie Mathis

Engility CEO Lynn Dugle

A live webcast of the event and presentation will be accessible to the general public beginning at 1:00 p.m. EST on January 7 through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (investors.saic.com). A replay of the webcast and a full copy of the presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website.

In-person attendance at the Investor Day requires advance registration. Please email investorrelations@saic.com for further information.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

