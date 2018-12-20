Science Applications International : SAIC to Host Investor Day on Jan. 7, 2019

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced it
will host an Investor Day on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 in New York City.
The event will provide the investment community with an opportunity to
hear from SAIC’s senior management team about the company’s long-term
strategy, operations, financial outlook, and the proposed acquisition of
Engility Holdings, Inc.
Speakers will include:
-
SAIC CEO Tony Moraco
-
SAIC Chief Operating Officer Nazzic Keene
-
SAIC Chief Financial Officer Charlie Mathis
-
Engility CEO Lynn Dugle
A live webcast of the event and presentation will be accessible to the
general public beginning at 1:00 p.m. EST on January 7 through the
Investor Relations section of the company’s website
(investors.saic.com).
A replay of the webcast and a full copy of the presentation materials
will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s
website.
In-person attendance at the Investor Day requires advance registration.
Please email investorrelations@saic.com
for further information.
About SAIC
SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle
services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and
enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity
through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of
systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex
projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and
mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of
approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com.
