Science Applications International : The Washington Business Journal Selects SAIC's Kim Rupert for its 2018 Women Who Mean Business Award

Kim Rupert, Chief Risk Officer, named a Woman Who Means Business in Washington, D.C.

Science Applications International Corp.’s (NYSE: SAIC) Chief Risk Officer Kim Rupert has been named to the Washington Business Journal’s 2018 list of Women Who Mean Business in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

In the 15th year for Women Who Mean Business, the Washington Business Journal saw a record number of nearly 400 nominations and selected 25 women to represent this year’s class.

As chief risk officer, Rupert is responsible for ensuring that the company’s leadership has a single view of enterprise risk, and for developing the inventory of compliance mechanisms to mitigate those risks. She oversees the Office of Business Conduct and Excellence, which brings together the company’s Ethics, Compliance, Internal Controls, Quality, and Cybersecurity compliance functions, all reporting to the General Counsel.

“Kim is a tremendous asset to our team, and we are proud of her accomplishments throughout her career,” said Steve Mahon, executive vice president and general counsel. “Kim is a strong leader with an incredible passion for supporting the community, our industry, and SAIC. We are excited to celebrate this recognition with her and believe that she is an inspiration to others in our local community.”

Rupert joined SAIC in 1994 and has held several positions within the company, steadily increasing in responsibility tied to contract management. Prior to her current position, Rupert was senior vice president for Contracts and Pricing. In 2013, Rupert was part of the SAIC leadership team tasked with executing the “split” separating SAIC from its former parent company. As part of this transition, Rupert led the novation of more than 12,000 contracts from the parent to SAIC. This transfer was a top priority and was critical to SAIC’s operational success.

“I am honored to receive this award and to be among this group of amazing, accomplished women in the D.C.-metro area,” said Rupert. “I have been fortunate to have had strong mentors throughout my career at SAIC and have been able to pursue career opportunities doing something that I love. I would have accomplished nothing without the support of my team and colleagues along the way and am forever grateful for them.”

Rupert is widely recognized for her leadership in the field of contract management. She is the immediate past President of the National Contract Management Association (NCMA), an organization of 18,000 contracting professionals that represents the interests of tens of thousands more professionals both inside and outside the government. As President, Rupert set in motion a multi-year strategic initiative that will help shape the contracting workforce of the future.

Rupert is an active participant in several nonprofit organizations through SAIC. She and her team have participated in fundraising for Feeding America and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Rupert earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Johns Hopkins University, a master’s certificate in Government Contracting from George Washington University, and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from University of Maryland. She is currently working on a Master’s of Law in Cybersecurity at the University of Maryland, Francis King Carey School of Law. She is a Certified Professional Contracts Manager, a Certified Federal Contracts Manager, and a Fellow of the National Contract Management Association (NCMA).

An outside panel of judges comprised of Women Who Mean Business alumni and Washington Business Journal staff selected the Washington Business Journal’s final honorees based on criteria including commitment to community service, strong leadership skills and continuing success in their field.

About SAIC

