Science Applications International : The Washington Business Journal Selects SAIC's Kim Rupert for its 2018 Women Who Mean Business Award

Science Applications International Corp.’s (NYSE: SAIC) Chief Risk
Officer Kim Rupert has been named to the Washington Business Journal’s
2018 list of Women Who Mean Business in the Washington, D.C. metro area.
In the 15th year for Women Who Mean Business, the Washington Business
Journal saw a record number of nearly 400 nominations and selected 25
women to represent this year’s class.
As chief risk officer, Rupert is responsible for ensuring that the
company’s leadership has a single view of enterprise risk, and for
developing the inventory of compliance mechanisms to mitigate those
risks. She oversees the Office of Business Conduct and Excellence, which
brings together the company’s Ethics, Compliance, Internal Controls,
Quality, and Cybersecurity compliance functions, all reporting to the
General Counsel.
“Kim is a tremendous asset to our team, and we are proud of her
accomplishments throughout her career,” said Steve Mahon, executive vice
president and general counsel. “Kim is a strong leader with an
incredible passion for supporting the community, our industry, and SAIC.
We are excited to celebrate this recognition with her and believe that
she is an inspiration to others in our local community.”
Rupert joined SAIC in 1994 and has held several positions within the
company, steadily increasing in responsibility tied to contract
management. Prior to her current position, Rupert was senior vice
president for Contracts and Pricing. In 2013, Rupert was part of the
SAIC leadership team tasked with executing the “split” separating SAIC
from its former parent company. As part of this transition, Rupert led
the novation of more than 12,000 contracts from the parent to SAIC. This
transfer was a top priority and was critical to SAIC’s operational
success.
“I am honored to receive this award and to be among this group of
amazing, accomplished women in the D.C.-metro area,” said Rupert. “I
have been fortunate to have had strong mentors throughout my career at
SAIC and have been able to pursue career opportunities doing something
that I love. I would have accomplished nothing without the support of my
team and colleagues along the way and am forever grateful for them.”
Rupert is widely recognized for her leadership in the field of contract
management. She is the immediate past President of the National Contract
Management Association (NCMA), an organization of 18,000 contracting
professionals that represents the interests of tens of thousands more
professionals both inside and outside the government. As President,
Rupert set in motion a multi-year strategic initiative that will help
shape the contracting workforce of the future.
Rupert is an active participant in several nonprofit organizations
through SAIC. She and her team have participated in fundraising for
Feeding America and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Rupert earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Johns
Hopkins University, a master’s certificate in Government Contracting
from George Washington University, and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism
from University of Maryland. She is currently working on a Master’s of
Law in Cybersecurity at the University of Maryland, Francis King Carey
School of Law. She is a Certified Professional Contracts Manager, a
Certified Federal Contracts Manager, and a Fellow of the National
Contract Management Association (NCMA).
An outside panel of judges comprised of Women Who Mean Business alumni
and Washington Business Journal staff selected the Washington Business
Journal’s final honorees based on criteria including commitment to
community service, strong leadership skills and continuing success in
their field.
About SAIC
SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle
services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and
enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity
through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of
systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex
projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and
mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of
approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For
ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
