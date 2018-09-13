Science in Sport : Directorate Update

13 SEPTEMBER 2018

SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC

('SiS' or the 'Company')

DIRECTORATE UPDATE

Science in Sport plc(AIM: SIS), a leading sports nutrition company that develops, manufactures and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts, announces the following additional disclosures under Schedule Two, Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

At the time of Science in Sport's admission to trading on AIM on 9 August 2013, John Clarke was and remains a director of Futura Medical Developments Limited and St John's Lodge Limited. At the time of Raymond Duignan's appointment to the board of the Company on 1 July 2015, he was and remains a partner of R P Duignan & CIE LLP.

