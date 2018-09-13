Log in
SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC (SIS)
09/13 10:37:27 am
68.55 GBp   -1.65%
Science in Sport : Directorate Update

09/13/2018 | 11:23am CEST

13 SEPTEMBER 2018

SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC

('SiS' or the 'Company')

DIRECTORATE UPDATE

Science in Sport plc(AIM: SIS), a leading sports nutrition company that develops, manufactures and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts, announces the following additional disclosures under Schedule Two, Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

At the time of Science in Sport's admission to trading on AIM on 9 August 2013, John Clarke was and remains a director of Futura Medical Developments Limited and St John's Lodge Limited. At the time of Raymond Duignan's appointment to the board of the Company on 1 July 2015, he was and remains a partner of R P Duignan & CIE LLP.

For further information:

Science in Sport PLC

+44 (0) 20 7400 3700

Stephen Moon, CEO

Elizabeth Lake, Finance Director

Cenkos Securities - NOMAD and Broker

+44 (0) 20 7397 8925

Max Hartley

About Science in Sport plc

Science in Sport plc is a leading sports nutrition company that develops, manufactures and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. SiS is a strong brand in the elite athlete community - in the 2016 Rio Olympics, 34 medal-winning athletes or teams used SiS products (compared with 24 in 2012).

The SiS core product ranges include: SiS GO, comprising energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and shots; SiS REGO, including protein-based recovery powders; SiS Protein, products specifically designed to contribute to athletes' lean muscle mass growth and maintenance; SiS Supplements, comprising BCAA Perform, Creatine, Beta Alanine and L Glutamine; SiS Athlete Health, vitamins and supplements range designed to support and maintain immune function, digestive health and bone health. SiS products are sold in a range of retail channels, including specialist sport retailers, major grocers, high street retailers and e-commerce websites.

SiS is currently the official sports nutrition partner to professional cycling organisations Team SKY, British Cycling, Cycling Australia and USA Cycling. SiS is also a partner to British Triathlon and Rock n Roll Marathon Series. Along with supplying over 60 professional English & Scottish League football teams, SiS is Sports Nutrition Partner to the world's most popular football club, Manchester United FC. In addition, Olympians Sir Chris Hoy MBE, Mark Cavendish MBE and Adam Peaty MBE are Brand Ambassadors.

SiS was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hatton Garden, London. Its manufacturing facility is in Nelson, Lancashire.

SiS shares are traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SIS.

For further information, please visit www.scienceinsport.com

Disclaimer

Science in Sport plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 09:22:10 UTC
