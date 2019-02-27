Science in Sport : Issue of Equity

27 February 2019

SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC

('SiS' or the 'Company')

Issue of equity

Science in Sport plc(AIM: SIS), a leading sports nutrition company that develops, manufactures and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts, announces that it has applied for 194,174 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission').

The New Ordinary Shares are being issued as consideration related to sponsorship services. It is expected that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 4 March 2019.

Following Admission, the Company will have 122,578,644 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')outstanding, none of which are held in treasury. The figure of 122,578,644 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information:

Science in Sport PLC +44 (0) 20 7400 3700 Stephen Moon, CEO Elizabeth Lake, CFO Liberum Capital Limited - NOMAD and Broker +44 (0) 20 3100 2227 Clayton Bush Chris Clarke Instinctif Partners +44 (0) 20 7457 2020 Matthew Smallwood Tom Berger

Notes for editors:

About Science in Sport plc

Science in Sport plc is a leading sports nutrition company that develops, manufactures and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. SiS is a strong brand in the elite athlete community - in the 2016 Rio Olympics, 34 medal-winning athletes or teams used SiS products.

The SiS core product ranges include: SiS GO, comprising energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars, hydration tablets and shots; SiS REGO, including protein-based recovery powders; SiS Protein, products specifically designed to contribute to athletes' lean muscle mass growth and maintenance; SiS Supplements, comprising BCAA Perform, Creatine, Beta Alanine and L Glutamine; SiS Athlete Health, vitamins and supplements range designed to support and maintain immune function, digestive health and bone health. SiS products are sold in a range of retail channels, including specialist sport retailers, major grocers, high street retailers and e-commerce websites.

SiS is currently the official sports nutrition supplier to professional cycling organisations Team SKY, British Cycling, Cycling Australia, and USA Cycling. SiS is also a partner to British Triathlon and Rock n Roll Marathon Series. Along with supplying over 70 professional English & Scottish League football teams, SiS Sports Nutrition is the partner to the world's most popular football club, Manchester United FC. In addition, Olympians Sir Chris Hoy MBE, Mark Cavendish MBE and Adam Peaty MBE are Brand Ambassadors.

SiS was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hatton Garden, London. Its manufacturing facility is in Nelson, Lancashire.

SiS shares are traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SIS.

About PhD

PhD is a UK-headquartered premium protein brand. Since being founded by Jason Rickaby and Mark Bowering in 2005, PhD has developed into one of the UK's leading protein brands with a reputation for high quality and innovative products aimed at sports enthusiasts and gym lifestyle consumers.

It has c.24 employees and an experienced management team that has a track record of delivering consistent revenue growth and profitability. For the year ended August 2018, PhD reported revenues of £20.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of £2.8 million