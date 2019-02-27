Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Science in Sport PLC    SIS   GB00BBPV5329

SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC

(SIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 11:35:06 am
51.5 GBp   --.--%
02:21aSCIENCE IN SPORT : Issue of Equity
PU
01/09SCIENCE IN SPORT : Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
01/07SCIENCE IN SPORT : Issue of Equity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Science in Sport : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 02:21am EST

27 February 2019

SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC

('SiS' or the 'Company')

Issue of equity

Science in Sport plc(AIM: SIS), a leading sports nutrition company that develops, manufactures and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts, announces that it has applied for 194,174 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission').

The New Ordinary Shares are being issued as consideration related to sponsorship services. It is expected that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 4 March 2019.

Following Admission, the Company will have 122,578,644 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')outstanding, none of which are held in treasury. The figure of 122,578,644 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information:

Science in Sport PLC

+44 (0) 20 7400 3700

Stephen Moon, CEO

Elizabeth Lake, CFO

Liberum Capital Limited - NOMAD and Broker

+44 (0) 20 3100 2227

Clayton Bush

Chris Clarke

Instinctif Partners

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020

Matthew Smallwood

Tom Berger

Notes for editors:

About Science in Sport plc

Science in Sport plc is a leading sports nutrition company that develops, manufactures and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. SiS is a strong brand in the elite athlete community - in the 2016 Rio Olympics, 34 medal-winning athletes or teams used SiS products.

The SiS core product ranges include: SiS GO, comprising energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars, hydration tablets and shots; SiS REGO, including protein-based recovery powders; SiS Protein, products specifically designed to contribute to athletes' lean muscle mass growth and maintenance; SiS Supplements, comprising BCAA Perform, Creatine, Beta Alanine and L Glutamine; SiS Athlete Health, vitamins and supplements range designed to support and maintain immune function, digestive health and bone health. SiS products are sold in a range of retail channels, including specialist sport retailers, major grocers, high street retailers and e-commerce websites.

SiS is currently the official sports nutrition supplier to professional cycling organisations Team SKY, British Cycling, Cycling Australia, and USA Cycling. SiS is also a partner to British Triathlon and Rock n Roll Marathon Series. Along with supplying over 70 professional English & Scottish League football teams, SiS Sports Nutrition is the partner to the world's most popular football club, Manchester United FC. In addition, Olympians Sir Chris Hoy MBE, Mark Cavendish MBE and Adam Peaty MBE are Brand Ambassadors.

SiS was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hatton Garden, London. Its manufacturing facility is in Nelson, Lancashire.

SiS shares are traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SIS.

About PhD

PhD is a UK-headquartered premium protein brand. Since being founded by Jason Rickaby and Mark Bowering in 2005, PhD has developed into one of the UK's leading protein brands with a reputation for high quality and innovative products aimed at sports enthusiasts and gym lifestyle consumers.

It has c.24 employees and an experienced management team that has a track record of delivering consistent revenue growth and profitability. For the year ended August 2018, PhD reported revenues of £20.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of £2.8 million

Disclaimer

Science in Sport plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 07:18:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC
02:21aSCIENCE IN SPORT : Issue of Equity
PU
01/09SCIENCE IN SPORT : Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
01/07SCIENCE IN SPORT : Issue of Equity
PU
2018SCIENCE IN SPORT : Completion of Acquisition
PU
2018SCIENCE IN SPORT : Result of General Meeting
PU
2018SCIENCE IN SPORT : Results of Placing
PU
2018SCIENCE IN SPORT : Directorate Update
PU
2018SCIENCE IN SPORT : Change of Registered Office
PU
2018SCIENCE IN SPORT : Half Year Trading Update
PU
2018SCIENCE IN SPORT : Posting of AR&A and Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21,3 M
EBIT 2018 -3,35 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 8,01 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 63,0 M
Chart SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC
Duration : Period :
Science in Sport PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,15  GBP
Spread / Average Target 123%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Nigel Moon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Milne Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Child Chief Scientific Officer
Raymond Paul Edmund Duignan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC-4.63%83
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD-3.94%8 657
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%4 384
BALCHEM CORPORATION7.58%2 781
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO4.97%1 698
MEDIFAST INC2.02%1 526
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.