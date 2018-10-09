Scientific Games : Announces Acquisition of Don Best Sports

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ('Scientific Games' or the 'Company') announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Don Best Sports Corporation and DBS Canada Corporation (together, 'Don Best'), a leading global supplier of real-time betting data and pricing for North American sporting events. The deal will expand Scientific Games' B2B sports betting offerings and add powerful new capabilities to the company's one-stop shop for sportsbook solutions.

Don Best's trading platforms and expertise, combined with Scientific Games' global leading OpenBet™ platform, further enhance Scientific Games' world-class sports betting solution for the expanding U.S. market and beyond. Subject to customary conditions to closing, the deal is estimated to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

A trusted provider and recognized industry brand, Don Best boasts more than 20 years of experience in the sports betting space. Their expertise enables them to determine proper betting lines, track more than 100 worldwide sportsbook operators and provide tailored content solutions to meet the needs of sportsbook operators. Upon closing of the acquisition, Don Best will become part of Scientific Games' SG Digital division. The combination will bring top-tier European sportsbook operating experience together with the leading U.S. sports trading, data and pricing platform. The Don Best team, in tandem with SG Digital's recently announced Sportsbook Operations team, will also power growth for the Company's customers worldwide by smoothly combining day-to-day sportsbook logistics with state-of-the-art trading technology.

Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games, emphasizes the positive impact of the announcement of the upcoming acquisition: 'When it comes to sports betting, we've been moving at incredible speed, and the Don Best acquisition will add to our unrivaled B2B one-stop shop sports betting solution, already live in Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi. As the leading global supplier of real-time betting data and pricing for the North American sports market, Don Best will bring their unparalleled proprietary pricing services to Scientific Games. As sports betting rapidly gains popularity in the U.S., we're ready to help our customers capitalize on the new U.S. market while solidifying our long-held leading global position.'

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook for SG Digital, said, 'The impending acquisition of Don Best will be a huge win for us and all of our stakeholders. Don Best already seamlessly integrates into our OpenBet platform, so they will be able to hit the ground running and guide our customers through the process of launching a sportsbook after the deal closes. Moreover, upon completion of the acquisition, our customers will immediately benefit from their expertise and firm grip on real-time trading and the data that drives it. With Don Best's talented employee-base on board, we'll use our global platforms and services to harness customer input and tailor our technology locally to meet their needs. This opportunity will enhance our market position in the U.S. while ramping up our partner relationships in more tested jurisdictions. It's a true win-win.'

