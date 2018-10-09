Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Scientific Games : Announces Acquisition of Don Best Sports

10/09/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ('Scientific Games' or the 'Company') announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Don Best Sports Corporation and DBS Canada Corporation (together, 'Don Best'), a leading global supplier of real-time betting data and pricing for North American sporting events. The deal will expand Scientific Games' B2B sports betting offerings and add powerful new capabilities to the company's one-stop shop for sportsbook solutions.

Don Best's trading platforms and expertise, combined with Scientific Games' global leading OpenBet™ platform, further enhance Scientific Games' world-class sports betting solution for the expanding U.S. market and beyond. Subject to customary conditions to closing, the deal is estimated to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

A trusted provider and recognized industry brand, Don Best boasts more than 20 years of experience in the sports betting space. Their expertise enables them to determine proper betting lines, track more than 100 worldwide sportsbook operators and provide tailored content solutions to meet the needs of sportsbook operators. Upon closing of the acquisition, Don Best will become part of Scientific Games' SG Digital division. The combination will bring top-tier European sportsbook operating experience together with the leading U.S. sports trading, data and pricing platform. The Don Best team, in tandem with SG Digital's recently announced Sportsbook Operations team, will also power growth for the Company's customers worldwide by smoothly combining day-to-day sportsbook logistics with state-of-the-art trading technology.

Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games, emphasizes the positive impact of the announcement of the upcoming acquisition: 'When it comes to sports betting, we've been moving at incredible speed, and the Don Best acquisition will add to our unrivaled B2B one-stop shop sports betting solution, already live in Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi. As the leading global supplier of real-time betting data and pricing for the North American sports market, Don Best will bring their unparalleled proprietary pricing services to Scientific Games. As sports betting rapidly gains popularity in the U.S., we're ready to help our customers capitalize on the new U.S. market while solidifying our long-held leading global position.'

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook for SG Digital, said, 'The impending acquisition of Don Best will be a huge win for us and all of our stakeholders. Don Best already seamlessly integrates into our OpenBet platform, so they will be able to hit the ground running and guide our customers through the process of launching a sportsbook after the deal closes. Moreover, upon completion of the acquisition, our customers will immediately benefit from their expertise and firm grip on real-time trading and the data that drives it. With Don Best's talented employee-base on board, we'll use our global platforms and services to harness customer input and tailor our technology locally to meet their needs. This opportunity will enhance our market position in the U.S. while ramping up our partner relationships in more tested jurisdictions. It's a true win-win.'

© 2018 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is the global leader in technology-based gaming systems, table games, table products and instant games and a leader in products, services and content for gaming, lottery and interactive gaming markets. Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, creative content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. Today, we offer customers a fully integrated portfolio of technology platforms, robust systems, engaging content and unrivaled professional services. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com.

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Scientific Games: Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Michael.Quartieri@scientificgames.com

Media Relations:

Scientific Games: Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981
VP, Corporate Communications
susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' and 'forward-looking information' (collectively 'forward looking statements') within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and can often be identified by the use of terminology such as 'may,' 'will,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'continue,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'should,' 'could,' 'potential,' 'opportunity,' or similar terminology. These statements are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Similarly, statements herein that describe the proposed transaction, including its financial impact, and other statements of management's expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and goals regarding the proposed transaction are forward-looking statements. It is uncertain whether any of the events or results anticipated by the forward-looking statements (including consummation of the proposed transaction) will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on Scientific Games. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction and the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the proposed transaction; responses to the proposed transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the ability of Scientific Games to integrate Don Best's business; the ability of Scientific Games to implement its plans and other expectations with respect to Don Best's business after the completion of the transaction; and the other risks, uncertainties and important factors contained and identified (including under the heading 'Risk Factors') in Scientific Games' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under applicable securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-announces-acquisition-of-don-best-sports-300727480.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Disclaimer

Scientific Games Corporation published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 12:37:09 UTC
