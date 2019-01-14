Scientific Games : Brings Next Generation Lottery Technology To Germany's Lotto Brandenburg

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ('Scientific Games' or the 'Company') today announced that Lotto Brandenburg (the 'Lottery') has selected the Company to supply next-generation WAVETM retail point-of-sale terminals and software following a highly competitive procurement. The Lottery also awarded Scientific Games a five-year contract for related services, with the opportunity to extend the contract up to five additional years. A longtime business partner to all 16 German lotteries, Scientific Games has provided Lotto Brandenburg with products and technology since 1996.

Scientific Games will provide Lotto Brandenburg with advanced systems software, as well as a suite of 700 WAVE retail point-of-sale terminals to lottery retailers across the northeast German state following a highly competitive procurement.

'Scientific Games is a proven innovator of lottery point-of-sale technology and continues to advance the lottery retail environment,' said Anja Bohms, Managing Director for Lotto Brandenburg. 'We chose the WAVE terminals because they are built for the future, they are an excellent overall technology fit for our retailers and the best value for the Lottery.'

To date, the Company has deployed nearly 80,000 WAVE terminals globally. The next generation WAVE terminal features a modernized revision of the classic sleek and ergonomic WAVE design and delivers improved performance and reliability. The new full high-definition touchscreen will provide retailer's unparalleled clarity and touch response for ease of use and speed-of-service. Additionally, the Company will supply a number of terminals from Diebold Nixdorf suitable for lower volume retailers.

'We're honored that Lotto Brandenburg selected Scientific Games technology, and we believe retailers and players will be very pleased with the overall retail experience,' said Matthias Müller, Managing Director for Germany for Scientific Games. 'The next generation WAVE offers the combination of performance, compact design, and full HD touchscreen.'

'We are continually investing in technologies that innovate in the lottery retail environment. Our WAVE technology and our understanding of the German market have resulted in a great solution for Lotto Brandenburg,' said Pat McHugh, Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games. 'We look forward to continuing our very successful partnership with Lotto Brandenburg with these new contracts.'

The Company also provides Lotto Brandenburg with a lottery central system, instant games and its world-leading instant game management services.

Scientific Games provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries globally. The Company is the largest lottery systems provider in Europe, and the fastest growing lottery systems provider in the U.S.

