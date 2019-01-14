Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Scientific Games Corp    SGMS

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP (SGMS)
My previous session
Scientific Games : Brings Next Generation Lottery Technology To Germany's Lotto Brandenburg

01/14/2019 | 05:12pm EST

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ('Scientific Games' or the 'Company') today announced that Lotto Brandenburg (the 'Lottery') has selected the Company to supply next-generation WAVETM retail point-of-sale terminals and software following a highly competitive procurement. The Lottery also awarded Scientific Games a five-year contract for related services, with the opportunity to extend the contract up to five additional years. A longtime business partner to all 16 German lotteries, Scientific Games has provided Lotto Brandenburg with products and technology since 1996.

Scientific Games will provide Lotto Brandenburg with advanced systems software, as well as a suite of 700 WAVE retail point-of-sale terminals to lottery retailers across the northeast German state following a highly competitive procurement.

'Scientific Games is a proven innovator of lottery point-of-sale technology and continues to advance the lottery retail environment,' said Anja Bohms, Managing Director for Lotto Brandenburg. 'We chose the WAVE terminals because they are built for the future, they are an excellent overall technology fit for our retailers and the best value for the Lottery.'

To date, the Company has deployed nearly 80,000 WAVE terminals globally. The next generation WAVE terminal features a modernized revision of the classic sleek and ergonomic WAVE design and delivers improved performance and reliability. The new full high-definition touchscreen will provide retailer's unparalleled clarity and touch response for ease of use and speed-of-service. Additionally, the Company will supply a number of terminals from Diebold Nixdorf suitable for lower volume retailers.

'We're honored that Lotto Brandenburg selected Scientific Games technology, and we believe retailers and players will be very pleased with the overall retail experience,' said Matthias Müller, Managing Director for Germany for Scientific Games. 'The next generation WAVE offers the combination of performance, compact design, and full HD touchscreen.'

'We are continually investing in technologies that innovate in the lottery retail environment. Our WAVE technology and our understanding of the German market have resulted in a great solution for Lotto Brandenburg,' said Pat McHugh, Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games. 'We look forward to continuing our very successful partnership with Lotto Brandenburg with these new contracts.'

The Company also provides Lotto Brandenburg with a lottery central system, instant games and its world-leading instant game management services.

Scientific Games provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries globally. The Company is the largest lottery systems provider in Europe, and the fastest growing lottery systems provider in the U.S.

© 2019 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Company Contacts:

SG Lottery Communications:Therese Minella, APR +1 770-825-4219
Director, Lottery Communications
therese.minella@scientificgames.com

Corporate Communications:
Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981
Vice President, Corporate Communications
susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, Scientific Games makes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'will,' 'may,' and 'should.' These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2018 (including under the headings 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors'). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-brings-next-generation-lottery-technology-to-germanys-lotto-brandenburg-300777912.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Disclaimer

Scientific Games Corporation published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 21:43:01 UTC
