Scientific Games : Congratulates Maryland Lottery On Record-Breaking Profits, Sales Top $2 Billion For First Time

09/11/2018 | 12:32am CEST

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ('Scientific Games' or the 'Company') congratulates the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (the 'MLGCA') on the Maryland Lottery's (the 'Lottery') record-breaking year of profits, with $575.6 million in contributions to support good causes in Maryland including education, public health and safety, the environment, veterans' organizations, the state's horse racing industry and more. The Maryland Lottery surpassed $2 billion in annual sales for the first time, with total Fiscal Year 2018 sales topping $2.043 billion, an increase of 5.8 percent over Fiscal Year 2017.

In April, Scientific Games went 'live' with the Maryland Lottery's new, advanced gaming system, serving the Lottery and its network of more than 4,500 retailers. As part of an eight-year contract with the MLGCA, the Company is providing a wide and innovative portfolio of draw and monitor games, interactive games, and a host of advanced technologies to drive value and profit for the Lottery. This includes SciTrak™ instant game management system, and its gem | Intelligence® and gem | Retailer™ suite of real-time business and retail intelligence. Used by top world-per-capita performing lotteries, SciTrak integrates system, game and market data to ensure the proper inventory is sent to retailers. The gem | Suite is helping the Maryland Lottery's sales team increase new instant game retail penetration and make merchandising and productivity improvements.

Racetrax, a virtual horse-racing game which is the second-highest selling monitor game in the world behind Keno, also set an all-time sales record of $192.6 million. A record $1.247 billion in prizes were awarded to Maryland players, up 4.2 percent from Fiscal Year 2017, with a record $153.7 million in commissions paid to Maryland Lottery retailers. The Lottery also topped its previous fiscal-year record for instant (scratch-off) game sales with $750.9 million.

'We value our partnership with Scientific Games,' said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. 'With SG's new system in place, we believe our players will not only appreciate the fun and excitement of the games, but also the convenience that the new technology brings. I am confident that, together, we can help drive Lottery profits which will benefit the good causes of the state.'

The Maryland Lottery is currently ranked by La Fleur's Almanac as No. 5 worldwide for numbers game sales per capita, and one of the Top 15 lotteries worldwide for total sales per capita. Scientific Games provides the Lottery with systems, instant games, licensed properties, and the popular My Lottery Rewards player loyalty program.

'Congratulations to the MLGCA on their record-breaking year. It's exciting to see our customer achieve record-breaking results while we migrated them to our latest platforms and products. Scientific Games has invested in innovative products, games, technology and analytics to both entertain players and increase the Lottery's profits,' said Jim Kennedy, Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games. 'We take great pride in the growth and successes of our lottery customers and their contributions to important causes in their states.'

A supplier to more than 150 lotteries globally, including nearly every North American lottery, Scientific Games is the world's largest supplier of lottery instant games and known for its expertise in complex, integrated systems technology implementations. The Company is currently the fastest growing lottery systems supplier in the U.S., and the leading lottery systems supplier in Europe.

© 2018 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in gaming entertainment offering the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. The company is #1 in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, casino table games and utility products and lottery instant games, and a leading provider of games, systems and services for casino, lottery and social gaming. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com

Company Contacts
 SG Lottery Communications:
Therese Minella, APR +1 770-825-4219
Director, Lottery Communications
therese.minella@scientificgames.com

Corporate Communications:
Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981
Vice President, Corporate Communications
susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Investor Relations:
Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements
 In this press release, Scientific Games makes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'will,' 'may,' and 'should.' These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2018 (including under the headings 'Forward Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors'). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-congratulates-maryland-lottery-on-record-breaking-profits-sales-top-2-billion-for-first-time-300709965.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Disclaimer

Scientific Games Corporation published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 22:31:02 UTC
