Scientific Games : Congratulates Maryland Lottery On Record-Breaking Profits, Sales Top $2 Billion For First Time

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ('Scientific Games' or the 'Company') congratulates the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (the 'MLGCA') on the Maryland Lottery's (the 'Lottery') record-breaking year of profits, with $575.6 million in contributions to support good causes in Maryland including education, public health and safety, the environment, veterans' organizations, the state's horse racing industry and more. The Maryland Lottery surpassed $2 billion in annual sales for the first time, with total Fiscal Year 2018 sales topping $2.043 billion, an increase of 5.8 percent over Fiscal Year 2017.

In April, Scientific Games went 'live' with the Maryland Lottery's new, advanced gaming system, serving the Lottery and its network of more than 4,500 retailers. As part of an eight-year contract with the MLGCA, the Company is providing a wide and innovative portfolio of draw and monitor games, interactive games, and a host of advanced technologies to drive value and profit for the Lottery. This includes SciTrak™ instant game management system, and its gem | Intelligence® and gem | Retailer™ suite of real-time business and retail intelligence. Used by top world-per-capita performing lotteries, SciTrak integrates system, game and market data to ensure the proper inventory is sent to retailers. The gem | Suite is helping the Maryland Lottery's sales team increase new instant game retail penetration and make merchandising and productivity improvements.

Racetrax™, a virtual horse-racing game which is the second-highest selling monitor game in the world behind Keno, also set an all-time sales record of $192.6 million. A record $1.247 billion in prizes were awarded to Maryland players, up 4.2 percent from Fiscal Year 2017, with a record $153.7 million in commissions paid to Maryland Lottery retailers. The Lottery also topped its previous fiscal-year record for instant (scratch-off) game sales with $750.9 million.

'We value our partnership with Scientific Games,' said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. 'With SG's new system in place, we believe our players will not only appreciate the fun and excitement of the games, but also the convenience that the new technology brings. I am confident that, together, we can help drive Lottery profits which will benefit the good causes of the state.'

The Maryland Lottery is currently ranked by La Fleur's Almanac as No. 5 worldwide for numbers game sales per capita, and one of the Top 15 lotteries worldwide for total sales per capita. Scientific Games provides the Lottery with systems, instant games, licensed properties, and the popular My Lottery Rewards player loyalty program.

'Congratulations to the MLGCA on their record-breaking year. It's exciting to see our customer achieve record-breaking results while we migrated them to our latest platforms and products. Scientific Games has invested in innovative products, games, technology and analytics to both entertain players and increase the Lottery's profits,' said Jim Kennedy, Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games. 'We take great pride in the growth and successes of our lottery customers and their contributions to important causes in their states.'

A supplier to more than 150 lotteries globally, including nearly every North American lottery, Scientific Games is the world's largest supplier of lottery instant games and known for its expertise in complex, integrated systems technology implementations. The Company is currently the fastest growing lottery systems supplier in the U.S., and the leading lottery systems supplier in Europe.

