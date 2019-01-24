Scientific Games : Takes Player Experiences To The Next Level At ICE 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") will showcase its commitment to developing the gaming industry's most innovative products, content, and technology for casinos, lotteries, online gaming and sports betting at ICE from February 5 to 7 in booth N1-560 at the ExCel London.

"We're more committed than ever to providing the best games and the most dynamic player experiences in the industry," said Scientific Games President and CEO, Barry Cottle. "We couldn't be more excited about our new game content, our leading sports betting solution and cutting-edge technology that we are sharing with our partners at ICE. In every market, across all channels, player expectations are driving critical paths of innovation. Teams at Scientific Games across every product offering are creating growth opportunities and value for our customers through richer and more immersive player experiences."

When visitors enter the Scientific Games booth, they will be transported to an interactive theater connecting them with product and player experts to get a first-hand look at the depth and breadth of new games, platforms and systems on offer. Innovative products and experiences that work seamlessly together to create opportunities to play anywhere, anytime, across all channels.

In addition to a dynamic presence at ICE, Scientific Games is shortlisted for many awards at the prestigious International Gaming Awards, Gaming Intelligence Awards and Global Gaming Awards. The Company is shortlisted for five International Gaming Awards including: Innovator of the Year – Supplier, In-Play Sports Betting Company, Mobile Sports Product of the Year, Technology Provider – Supplier and Lottery Product of the Year. At the Gaming Intelligence Awards, is Scientific Games shortlisted for: Social Casino Operator of the Year, Sports Betting Supplier of the Year, Supplier Innovation Award and the Lottery Supplier of the Year. Scientific Games is also shortlisted for five Global Gaming Awards: Casino Supplier of the Year, Retail Supplier, Online Casino Supplier of the Year and Online Sports-Betting Operator of the Year. Scientific Games' Doug Albregts is shortlisted for Executive of the Year.

Showcasing Brilliant New Products for an Evolving UK Market

Scientific Games will showcase its innovative slots content, including a suite of games featuring Premium Play, a new in-game feature that offers enhanced options such as additional free spins, wild symbols and win lines. An exciting new menu will deliver a new way of navigating and finding games and will leverage technology to intelligently automate placement of game titles. The UK Casino sector will also benefit from the launch of the Equinox™ product line into the sector, providing an engaging new way to present £10,000 jackpot games.

The most imaginative and engaging content can be seen in new games for the UK market. Super StarTurns™ offers a spinning wheel feature giving away cash and free spins, expanding symbols on Lady of Avalon® fill the reels for bigger wins and Rainbow Riches™ Leprechaun's Gold®, the latest edition to the Rainbow Riches brand, is packed full of bonus features.

The highly anticipated MICHAEL JACKSON™ MegaStar, which features extensive video and music from the "King of Pop" will make its debut. This latest community game title includes a "Megastar" feature and incorporates a pot and a tiered Freespins bonus round which awards up to 20 free spins.

In addition to new games, Scientific Games will also launch a new all-encompassing customer portal, CUBE. Developed exclusively for the UK market, the online service provides readily accessible support and data on products, content, promotions, analytics and more.

New, Amazing Games

At the heart of Scientific Games is an intense focus on creating amazing player experiences and great games. The Company continues to build a state-of-the-art entertainment ecosystem that delivers thrilling content across all gaming verticals from the casino floor to mobile, and from sports to lottery games and technologies.

Some of the dynamic games and products the Company will share at ICE this year include compelling and engaging content.

Scientific Games will showcase the next evolution of its wildly successful Asian gaming legacy with Jin Ji Bao Xi ™ . The hottest game globally, Jin Ji Bao Xi offers players a unique bonus feature where the player may select their own bonus. Jin Ji Bao Xi is now also available on the new TwinStar ® Wave XL cabinet, which offers a bigger and better player experience on a curved, ultra-high-definition display.





. The hottest game globally, offers players a unique bonus feature where the player may select their own bonus. is now also available on the new cabinet, which offers a bigger and better player experience on a curved, ultra-high-definition display. Completely redesigned for the European market, the Fusion Auto Roulette will make its debut. This product showcases a smaller footprint, improved wheel viewing angles, and the same speed of play and reliability that players expect from this platform.





will make its debut. This product showcases a smaller footprint, improved wheel viewing angles, and the same speed of play and reliability that players expect from this platform. Scientific Games is bringing iconic games that players love to new levels with its revolutionary SG Game Service. Player-favorites MONOPOLY Millionaire , MONOPOLY Big Money Reel and BATTLESHIP Direct Hit! will be featured on this state-of-the-art platform based on a thin client architecture. From bar tops to tablets, the Company will showcase how it is bringing digital and retail content to a new land-based gaming experience focused on player experience.





, and will be featured on this state-of-the-art platform based on a thin client architecture. From bar tops to tablets, the Company will showcase how it is bringing digital and retail content to a new land-based gaming experience focused on player experience. When it comes to intrigue, no series demonstrates Scientific Games' cutting-edge approach like the JAMES BOND ™ series. A true wow factor is on display with DIE ANOTHER DAY ™ , as the cabinet features an illusion that creates an exciting show for players.

Powering Partners and Players with World Class Digital Casino Innovations and Content

Scientific Games sets the industry standard for casino platforms and content in global markets. The Company's Open Gaming System (OGS) and Open Platform System (OPS) combine to form the industry's most trusted and feature-rich gaming ecosystem. With more than 2,000 available games from the Company's nine in-house game studios and third party providers, OGS gives operators instant access to a library of award-winning titles. The OGS continues to scale at speed and simplify online gaming for Scientific Games' partners. The OPS gives partners a flexible player account management system and portal, empowering unrivalled player experiences and insight.

Scientific Games will also showcase its portfolio of online casino content, including omni-channel titles, current favorites, and sneak peeks at upcoming launches. Attendees can get early-access to imaginative and captivating titles such as Gorilla Go Wilder™, due in February, and Jin Ji Bao Xi Endless Treasure™, due to launch in March.

Full-Service, Industry-Leading Sports Betting Solutions

Scientific Games is providing a player devoted sportsbook solution with the most complete, reliable and scalable sports platform that provides customers with a full service, fast-to-market, versatile solution. The Company recently expanded its leading sports betting technology, OpenBet™, by acquiring Don Best Sports, which added managed trading services with real-time data and pricing resources, and the launch of its Sportsbook Operations Services, which provides trading, marketing and product management services to partners. This makes ICE the perfect venue to showcase how Scientific Games partners with its operators to provide the unmatched, most open and complete sports betting platform in the market.

The Connected, Immersive and Personalized Casino of the Future

Scientific Games continues to lead the industry by transforming the traditional casino into a dynamic space that offers unique social experiences, fosters player interaction and creates immersive environments. By imagining how players will experience the casino of the future, the Company is evolving land-based gaming and creating a connected system from casino to mobile to home.

Scientific Games is bringing the latest computer vision technology to the casino floor to enhance player experience and enable personalization. As a leader in computer vision and Artificial Intelligence, the Company will demonstrate how this technology increases action on table games and creates growth opportunities for operators.

As the number one provider of gaming systems, Scientific Games will demonstrate its unrivaled cardless, cashless, connected player experience and systems that create an exciting gaming environment and a more profitable and informed operator including the iVIEW® 4, which offers cardless loyalty enablement and a cashless wallet, and Bally Business Intelligence, which offers advanced analytics and data visualization tools.

Scientific Games will also showcase TableVIEW, a table games management solution that will offer operators a fast and easy solution for entering player ratings, issuing comps and more activities in the pit. The information and transactions recorded at the tables are seamlessly integrated into existing systems and provide casino personnel with secure and instant access to player ratings and data. All of these products and systems integrate on the gaming floor to create the connected and immersive experience for players, while creating efficiencies and value for operators.

First in Innovative Lottery Retail and iLottery Solutions

At ICE, Scientific Games will showcase the PlayCentral® HD, PlayCentral 54 and PlayCentral EX lottery and sports betting self-service machines. Featuring advanced technologies, these sleek, user-intuitive machines are designed to operate in a variety of bet shops and retail locations. PlayCentral is the first line of self-service terminals to offer a full portfolio of lottery entertainment including instant, draw and high-frequency games, the first with Payment Card Industry (PCI)-certified card and mobile payment options, and the first with a "shopping-cart" check-out experience similar to online shopping. Custom-developed for one of the world's largest retailers, PlayCentral 54 is the lottery industry's only low height self-service machine currently in market, designed to integrate conveniently with the retail self-check-out experience.

In addition to retail technology innovation, Scientific Games will also demonstrate industry-leading iLottery products that help lotteries drive player engagement and growth with an exciting portfolio of interactive, eInstant and eDraw games and the Company's next generation loyalty solution.

Michael Jackson™; Rights of the Publicity and Persona Rights: Triumph International, Inc. © 2019 Triumph International, Inc. Licensing Representative: Authentic Brands Group, LLC

MONOPOLY and BATTLESHIP are trademarks of Hasbro. Used with permission. ©2019 Hasbro. All rights reserved.

007 Gun Logo and related James Bond Trademarks © 1962-2019 Danjaq, LLC and United Artists Corporation. 007 Gun Logo and related James Bond Trademarks are trademarks of Danjaq, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2019 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in gaming entertainment offering the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. The Company is #1 in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, casino table games and utility products and lottery instant games, and a leading provider of games, systems and services for casino, lottery and social gaming. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

