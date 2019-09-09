Scientific Games : and Caesars Entertainment Launch Sports Betting in Indiana and Expand U.S. Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games") and Caesars Entertainment ("Caesars") launched retail sportsbook solutions at the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana on Sept. 1. This launch marks the first venue where sports betting wagers can be taken in the state of Indiana, and the fifth state in the companies' sports betting partnership. Six more Caesars properties in Indiana are slated to launch in September, rapidly expanding the state's sports betting presence.

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino now benefits from the full functionality of Scientific Games' OpenSports™ product suite, which powers the property's sports betting offering. The launch includes retail betting solutions that make for a seamless, intuitive user experience. Throughout September, Caesars and Scientific Games will launch the OpenSports™ product suite at Horseshoe Hammond, Horseshoe Southern Indiana Hotel and Casino, and Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino; in addition to off track betting locations in Indianapolis, Clarksville and New Haven.

Following the recent launches in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania earlier this year, the sports betting partnership between Scientific Games and Caesars will continue to expand into new markets with the introduction of OpenSports™ solutions in Illinois and North Carolina.

Jordan Levin, Group Chief Executive of SG Digital, said, "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Caesars in the US. OpenSports™ is a great platform that's shown rock solid performance, putting players at the heart of the betting experience. With Scientific Games' powerful retail solution and mobile sports product, we'll continue to take bold steps when it comes to the player experience."

Christian Stuart, Executive Vice President of Gaming and Interactive Entertainment at Caesars, said, "We've had incredibly successful sportsbook launches, and Indiana is continuing that trend. We look forward to seeing OpenSports further engage our players with the sleek user experience and high transaction volume we've come to expect from OpenSports."

Scientific Games will bring mobile sports betting to Caesars' Indiana properties as regulations allow, and expects to launch mobile solutions in Pennsylvania this month and in Iowa in late 2019.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

