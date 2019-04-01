Scientific Games : and Danske Spil Extend Contract and Expand Partnership to Enhance Full Sportsbook Offering

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has strengthened its relationship with Danske Spil, Denmark's national lottery and largest operator, signing an agreement that will see the operator enhance their sportsbook offering for their players.

The extension will see SG Digital continue to play an integral role in the delivery of Danske Spil's sports betting offering, having been a trusted partner to the leading Danish operator since 2012. SG Digital has provided Danske Spil with a proven product set, and this extension will see further enhancements to the sportsbook platform to create unrivalled player experiences for Danish sports bettors.

The five-year renewal will see Danske Spil benefit from SG Digital's enhanced sportsbook solutions, including a brand new front-end digital user experience with a roadmap of new innovative features. As part of the new revenue share commercial model, Danske Spil will be able to deploy all new product features from SG Digital's roadmap as they're released.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook and Platforms at SG Digital, said: "We are excited to expand our relationship with Danske Spil, a long-term partner that shares our passion for delivering engaging and intuitive sports betting experiences. Since the start of our partnership in 2012, Danske Spil has grown and retained their position of leadership in the Danish market, and we now look forward to supporting Danske Spil in creating enriched, memorable experiences for their players."

Niels Erik Folmann, CEO at Danske Licens Spil, said: "We are very happy to continue our relationship with SG Digital. This partnership will continue to form the core of our sportsbook offering moving forward. At Danske Spil we pride ourselves on delivering entertaining games and a premium user experience, and our partnership with SG Digital is key in this regard."

