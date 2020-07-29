Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Scientific Games Corporation    SGMS

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION

(SGMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scientific Games : Extends Virtual Sports Content Reach with Launch of Legends Horse Racing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Scientific Games Extends Virtual Sports Content Reach with

Launch of Legends Horse Racing

LAS VEGAS - July 29, 2020 - Scientific Games Corporation(NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has added Legends Racing Series from Quantum Leap Solutions (QLS), in partnership with Racecourse Media Group (RMG) to its OpenMarket™ sports content offering.

OpenMarket aggregates leading sports content from multiple providers into one platform that digital sportsbook operators access through a single integration. From e-sports to virtual sports, the depth and range of content available on OpenMarket speeds up the innovation path for customers in regulated markets.

Legends Racing brings together the flat-racing stars from the last 50 years into a single database of 9,000 top-class horses, plus jockeys such as Lester Piggott, Willie Carson and Pat Eddery.

Legends Racing is the first daily virtual product to use real horses, in-depth form, jockeys and silks, with commentary provided by renowned racing commentator Mike Cattermole.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook, Digital for Scientific Games, said: "With OpenMarket, gone are the days of multiple supplier integrations that are both costly and time-consuming. We're bringing the very best the sports world has to offer in to one single solution that creates real competitive advantage in terms of speed to market and player engagement. Since we launched OpenMarket in April, we've seen

  1. surge in demand from forward-thinking operators looking to add next-level player experiences to their offering at speed."

Mark Fellows, Business Development Director of Quantum Leap Solutions, said: "Racing is about opinions. Are you with Nijinsky or Sea The Stars, Ouija Board or Snow Fairy? We've tried to build something that simulates what might have happened had the great horses from different generations been able to race against each other. Partnering with Scientific Games and its OpenMarket content aggregation platform will allow us to offer this exciting new product to operators and racing fans across the globe."

Nick Mills, Commercial Director of Racecourse Media Group, said: "OpenMarket is a perfect home for Legends Racing. Having a sports content aggregation platform that we can integrate with and distribute from at speed was critical for us. Legends Racing is the first daily virtual product aimed at real racing fans, who can form a genuine opinion on a race using previous form and ratings. We're excited to be

involved in this project with Quantum Leap and Scientific Games and look to working with them closely

going forward."

© 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries:

Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Scientific Games Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 18:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATI
02:31pSCIENTIFIC GAMES : Extends Virtual Sports Content Reach with Launch of Legends H..
PU
05:05aEVERI : Digital Launches Its First Games in Canada with Lotoquebec.com via Scien..
AQ
07/24SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/23SCIENTIFIC GAMES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/23SCIENTIFIC GAMES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/23SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Reports Better than Expected Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/15SCIENTIFIC GAMES : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, July 23, 2..
PR
07/01SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Di..
AQ
07/01SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 689 M - -
Net income 2020 -459 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 633 M 1 633 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Scientific Games Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 19,55 $
Last Close Price 17,24 $
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry L. Cottle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Owen Perelman Executive Chairman
Michael Christopher Eklund CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jeff McVay Chief Information Officer
Barry F. Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION-34.65%1 633
SANKYO CO., LTD.-25.49%1 574
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.-58.00%481
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED-19.90%307
PLAYAGS, INC.-72.30%120
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-47.77%100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group