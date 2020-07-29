Scientific Games Extends Virtual Sports Content Reach with

Launch of Legends Horse Racing

LAS VEGAS - July 29, 2020 - Scientific Games Corporation(NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has added Legends Racing Series from Quantum Leap Solutions (QLS), in partnership with Racecourse Media Group (RMG) to its OpenMarket™ sports content offering.

OpenMarket aggregates leading sports content from multiple providers into one platform that digital sportsbook operators access through a single integration. From e-sports to virtual sports, the depth and range of content available on OpenMarket speeds up the innovation path for customers in regulated markets.

Legends Racing brings together the flat-racing stars from the last 50 years into a single database of 9,000 top-class horses, plus jockeys such as Lester Piggott, Willie Carson and Pat Eddery.

Legends Racing is the first daily virtual product to use real horses, in-depth form, jockeys and silks, with commentary provided by renowned racing commentator Mike Cattermole.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook, Digital for Scientific Games, said: "With OpenMarket, gone are the days of multiple supplier integrations that are both costly and time-consuming. We're bringing the very best the sports world has to offer in to one single solution that creates real competitive advantage in terms of speed to market and player engagement. Since we launched OpenMarket in April, we've seen

surge in demand from forward-thinking operators looking to add next-level player experiences to their offering at speed."

Mark Fellows, Business Development Director of Quantum Leap Solutions, said: "Racing is about opinions. Are you with Nijinsky or Sea The Stars, Ouija Board or Snow Fairy? We've tried to build something that simulates what might have happened had the great horses from different generations been able to race against each other. Partnering with Scientific Games and its OpenMarket content aggregation platform will allow us to offer this exciting new product to operators and racing fans across the globe."

Nick Mills, Commercial Director of Racecourse Media Group, said: "OpenMarket is a perfect home for Legends Racing. Having a sports content aggregation platform that we can integrate with and distribute from at speed was critical for us. Legends Racing is the first daily virtual product aimed at real racing fans, who can form a genuine opinion on a race using previous form and ratings. We're excited to be