Scientific Games : Reimagines Play at G2E 2019

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9,2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ('Scientific Games' or the 'Company'), through its subsidiary, Bally Gaming, Inc., showcases its commitment to Reimagine Play™ at the 2019 Global Gaming Expo ('G2E') Oct. 14-17 in booth #1116 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Visitors will get a firsthand look at passion-filled, entertainment experiences, built on the games, technology and products that players and partners love. It all comes together in Scientific Games' entertainment ecosystem powered by advanced solutions, systems and technology designed to increase player engagement and provide the most complete operational enhancements for the Company's partners.

At G2E, Scientific Games will showcase its own great casino games like Ultra Hot Mega Link™ and Drop & Lock™ and its new licensed brand games such as MONOPOLY Money Grab™ and JAMES BOND™ DIE ANOTHER DAY™. The Company will be launching OpenGaming™, its new full-suite of engaging iGaming content and reliable platforms, and feature their thrilling new game Mega Drop™ Quest. The Company will also offer an incredible world of play with SG Game Service, which allows players to enjoy proven slots, keno, poker, electronic table games and sports wagering on a single device. In addition to these great games, Scientific Games will demonstrate the amazing capabilities of its turnkey, yet modular, sportsbetting solution, OpenSports™.

'At Scientific Games, we love to make great games that players and partners love,' said Barry Cottle, President and CEO of Scientific Games. 'It's our passion to create the best products and pioneering services for our players and partners, and we are thrilled to showcase our amazing new product line up at G2E.'

In recognition of Scientific Games' commitment to excellence, the Company has been shortlisted for seven 2019 Global Gaming Awards: Land-Based Product of the Year, Industry Supplier of the Year, Customer Loyalty Program of the Year, Slot of the Year, Digital Industry Supplier of the Year, Digital Product of the Year and American Executive of the Year - Barry Cottle.

Great Games that Players Love

Leading the industry in the creation and design of gaming content, Scientific Games will bring together game series built on success, cutting-edge hardware and celebrated licensed brands for a dynamic player experience at this year's show. Scientific Games will debut a great line-up of new games including:

WILLY WONKA™ Everlasting Gobstopper on the Gamefield™ 2.0 cabinet

JAMES BOND DIE ANOTHER DAY on Wave XL Horizon™

MONOPOLY Big Wheel Railroads on TwinStar® 3RM Wheel

Ultra Hot Mega Link on the TwinStar® Wave XL

Dancing Drums® on the new TwinStar® 5 Reel Mechanical

New Drop & Lock Series on the TwinStar® Wave XL

Ultimate Cash Spin on the new TwinStar J43 Motion Wheel™

Technology Underpins Great Content

Scientific Games is also showcasing cutting-edge new technologies from outside the gaming industry, which makes games more dynamic, provides a more frictionless experience for players and enables operators to run their businesses more efficiently.

SG Game Service allows players to enjoy proven slots, keno, poker, electronic table games and sports wagering on a new suite of low-cost gaming devices.

SG Unified Wagering provides new ways for enabling sports wagering across an entire casino floor, not just the sports book. Cashless solutions utilizing SG Unified Wallet power not only the SG Game Service suite of new devices, but also the rest of the Scientific Games' Entertainment Ecosystem ranging from Electronic Game Machines (EGM's) to tables.

Scientific Games is also showcasing SG Vision object recognition technology across tables for chip and biometrics, EGM's, and new form factor gaming devices providing protection for players and the most accurate player tracking data solutions for operators.

Finally, a new cellular telemetry solution for EGM's, SG Connect, provides insights into machine health and player preferences to allow better content to be created while reducing operating costs for casino operators.

Systems Advance to New Heights

Scientific Games' cashless solutions, engagement tools and data capabilities that can revolutionize the floor will be on display.

SG Cardless and SG Unified Wallet offer player convenience.

Rewards Quest enables customized player engagement through achievements, badges, and rewards.

Player Boutique® automates gift programs to enhance the player experience and improve operating efficiency.

Praxis Analytics® leverages big data to improve ROI on marketing expenditures.

SG Vision technology enables new Systems products for patron identification and chip tracking to revolutionize player loyalty programs and table operations bringing bonusing to tables which is an industry first.

Revolutionary Table Game Technology

Scientific Games will display impressive table game products that up the ante for players and partners and include:

The groundbreaking new, MDX™ shuffler, has the capacity to shuffle four to 10 decks of cards. MDX has a 10 deck sorting capacity and eliminates edge sorting as well.

The table progressive game is reimagined with GM Atlas™, a next-level progressive operating system. The system offers new bonus and jackpot options and the ability to configure Must-Hit-By and random mystery prizes.

The dramatically redesigned Quartz™ cabinet is Scientific Games' latest electronic table game innovation. Quartz displays up to eight games concurrently on an immersive 26.5-inch LCD HD player touchscreen.

The Future of Sportsbetting

With an exciting debut earlier this year, Scientific Games' OpenSports platform delivers all the services an operator needs and players expect. Reimagined from the ground up, the fully modularized solutions bring together a comprehensive suite of sports betting technologies and memorable sports betting experiences for players.

OpenBet™ remains the core sports betting technology solution, the backbone for sportsbook operations, using Scientific Games' proprietary betting engines tested for scale in global sporting events.

OpenPlatform provides world-class, fully compliant player account and wallet services and functionality.

OpenTrade, powered by Don Best Sports, offers 360-degree managed trading services including pricing, odds and feeds.

OpenEngage powers sportsbook operators with player focused flexible and innovative interfaces for digital (mobile apps, mobile web and desktop) and retail (SSBT, EPOS and Content Display).

OpenAccelerate helps operators implement, manage and run their day-to-day sportsbook operations. A team of experienced industry personnel designs and executes critical strategy to drive acquisition, retention, and player engagement.

Also new to the industry are Match HQ™ Scoreboards, immersing players in an onscreen, in-depth, game experience with play-by-play animations, commentary and real-time stats for live games across web and mobile. Another highlight for G2E is the OpenSports Retail Companion App. The app helps players bridge the gap between retail and digital wager by making selections and preparing wagers anywhere, anytime before setting foot in a venue.

The next phase of the OpenEngage digital front-end includes new betting features, an optimized user experience and engaging content to help operators maximize their players' experiences in the new world of online sports betting across regulated states in the U.S.

Digital Casino Best-in-Class Solutions

Scientific Games' recently unveiled its OpenGaming suite of products and features, which puts players at the heart of iGaming by packaging leading digital casino gaming technology and content into one seamless integration. As a scalable solution, the OpenGaming platform helps operators reach new players, manage player data and offer an unparalleled portfolio of online games from the world's largest library of in-house and third-party studios.

OpenGaming's digital casino content is delivered to players through a global content aggregation platform. This market-leading network gives operators access to a growing portfolio of over 2,000 game titles from its worldwide studio network, supported by player-centric features including:

Tournaments functionality for multiple games including time, wager size, and invite-only experiences. This provides players the chance to top the leaderboards and win great prizes.

In partnership with Amazon's GameSparks, Missions are set for players to win bonus features such as free spins, cash drops and exclusive event access. Missions is already available across more than 500 games and 25 independent studios.

The Mega Drop™ Jackpot System is a must-drop, multi-level jackpot system that is accessible to all players at any level. Players are provided a chance to win one of three progressive jackpots that are not time-based for fairer delivery, filling a gap among existing must-hits jackpots.

At G2E, customers will also get a sneak peek at Pillars of Asgard, representing the highest volatility slot title from the renowned NextGen studio in Sydney, Australia. Offering an unprecedented one million ways to win with the new gaming engines, Wild Multipliers, Floating Wild Stacks and Buy Pass™, where players can purchase direct entry into the bonus round.

Industry-Leading Lottery Solutions

G2E visitors will also experience Scientific Games' industry-leading lottery retail and digital innovations.

PlayCentral®HD, now with advanced vision technology, is a high-definition player self-service experience that offers a full portfolio of lottery game entertainment and convenient mobile and payment card options.

PlayCentral 54 makes its mark at G2E this year touting the Walmart Services Division 2019 Supplier of the Year Award for Product. Custom-innovated for one of the world's largest retailers, PlayCentral 54 is the lottery industry's first low-height player self-service machine in market.

SCiQ® -- an intelligent instant game ecosystem modernizing the lottery retail environment with technology that improves inventory management, accounting, merchandising and security, while providing big data to track, measure and optimize sales performance.

Learn more about Scientific Games iLottery solution, which is powering the most successful iLottery launch in North America for the Pennsylvania Lottery, surpassing the $500 million in sales milestone since May 2018 led by top-performing games such as Monster Wins®, Foxin' Wins® and Volcano Eruption®.

Scientific Games' digital solutions feature an advanced iLottery platform, expert managed services and an exciting portfolio of online/mobile lottery games. Since 2001, the Company has led digital lottery innovation with more than 700 interactive lottery games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and other interactive products and services.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2019 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board, cards, and the playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment and are used with permission. © 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and all related characters and elements © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s19)

007 and related James Bond Trademarks © 1962-2019 Danjaq, LLC and United Artists Corporation. 007 and related James Bond Trademarks are trademarks of Danjaq, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

