Scientific Games : Statement from Scientific Games

02/04/2020 | 08:13am EST

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games") confirms it has expanded its existing partnership with Flutter Entertainment to cover online and mobile sports betting and iGaming content offering with FanDuel in the United States. OpenBet has been at the core of Flutter's proprietary sports platform for over a decade in Europe and we look forward to expanding this partnership to the U.S. market.

Scientific Games Corporation

© 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Company Contact:

Corporate Communications:
Susan Cartwright  +1 702-532-7981
Vice President, Corporate Communications
susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Investor Relations:
Scientific Games: Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-scientific-games-300998584.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
