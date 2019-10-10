Scientific Games : and Nederlandse Loterij Expand Partnership with Complete Digital Sports Betting Solution

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") and Nederlandse Loterij expanded their partnership to bring the Dutch Lottery's players a full digital sports betting solution.

The expanded sports partnership will advance sports offering with the launch of OpenSports, the Company's end-to-end sports betting solution. OpenSports will be accessible to Dutch bettors across mobile and desktop. Building upon the foundation of the OpenSports technology platform, Nederlandse Loterij will receive the Company's OpenTrade managed trading services for non-Dutch sports.

The largest gaming company in the Netherlands, Nederlandse Loterij was created in 2016 via the merger of De Lotto and the Dutch State Lottery under the control of the Dutch Ministry of Finance and proceeds are dedicated to the benefit of Sports and local charitable institutions. Scientific Games currently provides Nederlandse Loterij with the OpenPlatform player account technology, as well as lottery instant games.

Sam Deporteere, Business Director Sportsbook for Nederlandse Loterij, said, "We're excited to offer our players a seamlessly connected online sportsbook that keeps quality and stability top-of-mind. Expanding our partnership with Scientific Games will help us gain new players and keep our existing bettors engaged."

Currently, the Company serves more than 30 lotteries with sports betting solutions in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, most recently launching sports betting in Turkey, one of the world's largest sports markets.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook and Platforms, Digital for Scientific Games, said, "Our OpenSports solution is a natural fit for Nederlandse Loterij. We recognize the importance of transitioning from a sports technology provider to a full-service, end-to-end sportsbook partner. Teams across Scientific Games have re-engineered the full product suite by putting the player at the heart of our decision making. Sports betting is currently positioned at the core of global growth for the lottery and gaming industry, and we'll be providing NLO advanced innovation to fuel their ongoing success in the Netherlands."

OpenSports provides customers with one of the world's most robust betting engines via OpenBet™; the player account technology OpenPlatform; risk and trading through OpenTrade; turnkey front-ends through OpenEngage; and marketing services through the Company's dedicated OpenAccelerate product.

Scientific Games provides game entertainment, technology and solutions to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.

