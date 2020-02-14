Log in
Scientific Games : and William Hill Extend UK and Europe Sports and Casino Partnership Through 2024

02/14/2020 | 01:06am EST

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") and William Hill have agreed to extend their partnership for an additional four years through 2024. Scientific Games will continue to provide its industry-leading OpenSports™ solutions to William Hill in the U.K. and Europe, building on a long-standing relationship since 2007.

Scientific Games Corporation

This agreement expands on Scientific Games' long history with William Hill and ensures that the two industry leaders will continue to offer its next level, sophisticated sportsbook and iGaming solutions to enhance the player experience. Under the terms of the new agreement, William Hill will utilise Scientific Games' OpenSports solution on a modular basis. This will enable William Hill to operate with a greater degree of speed and flexibility, including the capability to deploy proprietary products across multiple jurisdictions in Europe. 

Jordan Levin, Group Chief Executive, Digital for Scientific Games, said, "By choosing Scientific Games, William Hill is reaffirming their commitment and belief in our products, services and team and sending a message that we continue to be a source of competitive advantage for global industry leaders in all regulated markets. We're really building on one of our strongest relationships. The team at William Hill share an ambition to create next level player experiences and together, across sports and iGaming, we're making that a reality."  

Ulrik Bengtsson, Group Chief Executive Officer for William Hill, said, "It's a pivotal time for sports betting and iGaming providers. Scientific Games' solutions provide us with the flexibility that is key to our growth strategy in the U.K. and Europe and we're pleased to continue to use their products that will be provided on a flexible and modular basis to power our shared success in the years to come."

© 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Company Contact:

Corporate Communications:
Susan Cartwright  +1 702-532-7981
Vice President, Corporate Communications
susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Investor Relations:
Scientific Games: Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-and-william-hill-extend-uk-and-europe-sports-and-casino-partnership-through-2024-301004982.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
