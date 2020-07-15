Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Scientific Games Corporation    SGMS

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION

(SGMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scientific Games : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, July 23, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (the "Company") announced today it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 23, 2020, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast that day at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.  Analysts and investors on the conference call will have an opportunity to ask questions.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.  Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time. 

To pre-register, click here: Scientific Games Investor Call.

Investor Conference Call
July 23, 2020
4:15 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 
All participants:  +1 (412) 317-5420
Conference ID: Scientific Games Corporation Investor Call

Webcast:
To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company's website at www.scientificgames.com and click on the webcast link under the investor information section. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company's website.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a leading developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the worldwide gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries. Our portfolio of revenue-generating activities primarily includes supplying gaming machines and game content, casino-management systems and table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; providing instant and draw-based lottery products, lottery systems and lottery content and services to lottery operators; providing social casino solutions to retail consumers and regulated gaming entities, as applicable; and providing a comprehensive suite of digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. We also gain access to technologies and pursue global expansion through strategic acquisitions and equity investments. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Company Contact
Investor Relations: +1 702.532.7663

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-to-report-second-quarter-2020-results-on-thursday-july-23-2020-301094343.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATI
05:01pSCIENTIFIC GAMES : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, July 23, 2..
PR
07/01SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Di..
AQ
07/01SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering
PR
06/30SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Caesars Entertainment and Scientific Games Extend Sports Bett..
PR
06/29SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Eileen Moore Johnson Joins Scientific Games as Chief Human Re..
PR
06/19SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Mod..
AQ
06/18SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Powers Sports Betting for Betfred in Colorado
PR
06/17SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Announces Pricing of an Upsized Private Offering of $550.0 Mi..
PR
06/17SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/17SCIENTIFIC GAMES : Announces Proposed Private Offering of $350.0 Million of Seni..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group