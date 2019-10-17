Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behalf of SciPlay Stockholders and Encourages SciPlay Investors to Contact the Firm

0
10/17/2019

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) on behalf of SciPlay stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SciPlay has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 3, 2019, SciPlay Corporation conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 22 million shares for $16 per share. Since the IPO, the company’s stock has consistently traded low due to slower-than-expected company growth and poor performance relative to its peers

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SciPlay shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into SciPlay please go to http://www.bespc.com/SCPL. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
