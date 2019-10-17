Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behalf of SciPlay Stockholders and Encourages SciPlay Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) on behalf of SciPlay stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SciPlay has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 3, 2019, SciPlay Corporation conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 22 million shares for $16 per share. Since the IPO, the company’s stock has consistently traded low due to slower-than-expected company growth and poor performance relative to its peers

