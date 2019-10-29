Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SciPlay Corporation    SCPL

SCIPLAY CORPORATION

(SCPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against SciPlay Corporation and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SciPlay Corporation (“SciPlay” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SCPL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. SciPlay conducted its initial public offering (“the IPO”) on May 3, 2019, selling 22 million shares at $16 per share. Since the IPO, the Company has suffered from poor performance and low growth, causing shares of SciPlay to trade as much as 47% lower than its IPO price.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCIPLAY CORPORATION
07:18pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims A..
BU
02:35pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims..
BU
08:06aSCIPLAY : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, November 7, 2019
PR
10/23GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of SciPlay C..
BU
10/23Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of SciPl..
BU
10/21SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating SciPlay Corporation (SCP..
BU
10/18SCIPLAY : Lost Money in SciPlay Corporation?
BU
10/18GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of SciPlay Corpo..
BU
10/17BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : SCPL) on Behalf of SciPlay Stockholders a..
BU
10/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of SciPlay C..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 486 M
EBIT 2019 116 M
Net income 2019 75,7 M
Finance 2019 104 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,56x
P/E ratio 2020 4,35x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 -0,05x
Capitalization 200 M
Chart SCIPLAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SciPlay Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIPLAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 16,30  $
Last Close Price 8,80  $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 85,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua J. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Alan Quartieri President & Treasurer
Jim Thompson VP-Business Operations & Strategy
Michael D. Cody Chief Financial Officer
Forrest Stowe Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCIPLAY CORPORATION0.00%203
MICROSOFT CORPORATION41.96%1 099 997
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC32.98%28 892
SYNOPSYS62.97%20 633
SPLUNK INC.14.45%18 521
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.51.52%18 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group