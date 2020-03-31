SCPL LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against SciPlay Corporation; Encourages Investors with Large Losses to Contact Firm - SCPL

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) resulting from allegations that SciPlay may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 3, 2019, SciPlay Corporation conducted its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares for $16 per share and raising $352 million. Since then, the Company's common stock has consistently traded down because of softer-than-expected company growth and poor performance relative to its peers.

SciPlay stock has traded as low as $5.82, or over 63% below the IPO price.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by SciPlay investors.

