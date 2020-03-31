Log in
SCPL LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against SciPlay Corporation; Encourages Investors with Large Losses to Contact Firm - SCPL

03/31/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) resulting from allegations that SciPlay may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 3, 2019, SciPlay Corporation conducted its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares for $16 per share and raising $352 million. Since then, the Company's common stock has consistently traded down because of softer-than-expected company growth and poor performance relative to its peers.

SciPlay stock has traded as low as $5.82, or over 63% below the IPO price.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by SciPlay investors. If you purchased shares of SciPlay please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1706.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scpl-loss-notice-rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-continues-investigation-of-securities-claims-against-sciplay-corporation-encourages-investors-with-large-losses-to-contact-firm--scpl-301032703.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
